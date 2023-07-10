The Magnetic Fields to Bring '69 LOVE SONGS Anniversary Show to the Curran Theater in 2024

In celebration of the 25thÂ anniversary of its release,Â theÂ Magnetic FieldsÂ will performÂ â€˜69 Love Songsâ€™â€”the 1999 three-disc masterwork that marked a significant breakthrough for the American bandâ€”live for the first time in over two decades. The select run of dates will take place in Spring of 2024, with performances taking place at San Franciscoâ€™sÂ Curran TheaterÂ (445 Geary St.) onÂ Friday, April 26 and Saturday, April 27, 2024. Additional performance dates will take place in New York, Chicago, Greater Boston, and Los Angeles.Â

Â

Tickets (starting at $55.50) go on sale beginningÂ Friday, July 14 at 10 a.m. PTÂ atÂ www.broadwaysf.com.Â Prices are subject to change without notice.



The tour will feature all the players from the 1999 triple disc, including Claudia Gonson, John Woo, Sam Davol, Shirley Simms, and composer Stephin Merritt, joined now by recent members Chris Ewen and Anthony Kaczynski. The Magnetic Fields will play the album as it was originally performed in the early 2000s, in order over 2 nights.