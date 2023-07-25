The Magnetic Fields Add Additional Dates To 69 LOVE SONGS Anniversary Shows At San Francisco's Curran Theater

Two-night event to feature the entirety of the three-disc masterwork performed live for the first time in over two decades.

By: Jul. 25, 2023

POPULAR

Jinkx Monsoon & BenDeLaCreme to Embark on Holiday Tour Photo 1 Jinkx Monsoon & BenDeLaCreme to Embark on Holiday Tour
Quentin Earl Darrington, Amber Iman & More to Star in HIPPEST TRIP — THE SOUL TRAIN MUSI Photo 2 Cast Set for HIPPEST TRIP — THE SOUL TRAIN MUSICAL at A.C.T.
Contest: Enter to Win A Signed Copy of CREATING BACK TO THE FUTURE Book Photo 3 Enter to Win A Signed Copy of CREATING BACK TO THE FUTURE
Get 15% Off Your Favorite Broadway Show Merch for Holidays in July Photo 4 Get 15% Off Your Favorite Broadway Shows for Holidays in July

The Magnetic Fields Add Additional Dates To 69 LOVE SONGS Anniversary Shows At San Francisco's Curran Theater

Due to popular demand, the Magnetic Fields have added additional dates to their '69 Love Songs' anniversary shows at San Francisco's Curran Theater (445 Geary St.). The newly added dates are Sunday, April 28 and Sunday, April 29, 2024. Tickets (starting at $55.50) go on sale to the public beginning Friday, July 28 at 10 a.m. PT at www.broadwaysf.com. Prices are subject to change without notice.

In celebration of the 25th anniversary of its release, the Magnetic Fields will perform '69 Love Songs'—the 1999 three-disc masterwork that marked a significant breakthrough for the American band—live over the course of two nights for the first time in over two decades. Additional performance dates will take place in New York, Chicago, Greater Boston, and Los Angeles.

The tour will feature all the players from the 1999 triple disc, including Claudia Gonson, John Woo, Sam Davol, Shirley Simms, and composer Stephin Merritt, joined now by recent members Chris Ewen and Anthony Kaczynski. The Magnetic Fields will play the album as it was originally performed in the early 2000s, in order over 2 nights.

BroadwaySF, part of the Ambassador Theatre Group, is the preeminent theater entertainment companies in the Bay Area, bringing live theatrical experiences to the Orpheum and Golden Gate Theatres in San Francisco. BroadwaySF presents current hits fresh from Broadway, original Broadway cast productions, pre-Broadway premieres and one-of-a-kind events that are at the forefront of the national theater scene.


Built in 1922, the Curran has housed some of the biggest productions in theater history and has maintained a reputation over the course of its life as one of the premier live entertainment venues in North America. Most recently, the Curran was the West Coast home of HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD, the longest running play in San Francisco. The Curran is part of the Ambassador Theatre Group.

Ambassador Theatre Group is the world's leading live entertainment company with the vision of helping great shows to find the largest audiences. ATG operates over 50 venues globally; is an international leader in live theater, music and comedy, and provides leading ticketing platforms and marketing services. www.atg.co.uk




RELATED STORIES - San Francisco / Bay Area

1
Celia Fushille to Step Down as Artistic Director of Smuin Dance Company in June 2024; Amy Photo
Celia Fushille to Step Down as Artistic Director of Smuin Dance Company in June 2024; Amy Seiwert to Assume Role

Celia Fushille will depart her role as Artistic Director of Smuin Dance Company in June 2024. Amy Seiwert has been named as her successor. Learn about the planned leadership transition and what it means for the future of Smuin Dance Company.

2
DEVO The Farewell Tour Celebrating 50 Years Comes To BroadwaySFs Golden Gate Theatre Photo
DEVO The Farewell Tour Celebrating 50 Years Comes To BroadwaySF's Golden Gate Theatre

(((folkYEAH!))) and Ambassador Theatre Group present DEVO – The Farwell Tour Celebrating 50 Years on Tuesday, November 14 at 8 p.m. at BroadwaySF's Golden Gate Theatre.

3
TheatreWorks Silicon Valley to Host TV Star and Trans Activist Shakina for Benefit Perform Photo
TheatreWorks Silicon Valley to Host TV Star and Trans Activist Shakina for Benefit Performance Next Month

TheatreWorks Silicon Valley will present actor/activist Shakina (NBC's “Connecting,” NBC's “Quantum Leap,” Hulu's “Difficult People”) in Songs and Stories with Shakina: A Musical TheatreWorks Fundraiser and Party, a fun-filled night of transcendent tunes, a dazzling dance party, and a sneak peek at the future of musical theatre.

4
Video: First Look at THE ROCKET MAN SHOW at the Curran Theater Photo
Video: First Look at THE ROCKET MAN SHOW at the Curran Theater

This is Elton! Crash land into your seat with THE ROCKET MAN SHOW, starring Scotsman Rus Anderson – Elton John’s official 70’s body double as featured in the ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ world tour. Chosen by the man himself, Rus’ performance pilots a night of greatest hits, gorgeous costumes and fierce piano playing. Check out an all new video trailer here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: First Look at THE ROCKET MAN SHOW at the Curran Theater Video Video: First Look at THE ROCKET MAN SHOW at the Curran Theater
Ari'el Stachel Discusses His Creative Process for OUT OF CHARACTER at Berkley Rep Video
Ari'el Stachel Discusses His Creative Process for OUT OF CHARACTER at Berkley Rep
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Cast Performs 'The Boat That I Row' Cover Video
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Cast Performs 'The Boat That I Row' Cover
Watch the HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Cast Reunite in Music Video Video
Watch the HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Cast Reunite in Music Video
View all Videos

San Francisco / Bay Area SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Doméstica Realidad
La Lengua Teatro (8/03-8/13)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Josephine's Feast by Star Finch
Magic Theatre (8/02-8/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Guys and Dolls
San Francisco Playhouse (11/16-1/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Penelope
Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival (9/02-9/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# John Gallagher, Jr.: A Live Music Series at Club Fugazi
Club Fugazi (8/17-8/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# "Citizen Brain"
The Marsh (8/05-8/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Rent
UC Davis Health Pavilion (8/22-8/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Young Frankenstein
Guggenheim Entertainment at 3Below (10/05-10/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Evita
San Francisco Playhouse (6/27-9/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# "WMB" by Marisela Treviño Orta
Live Oak Theatre (9/15-10/01)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You