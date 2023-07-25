The Magnetic Fields Add Additional Dates To 69 LOVE SONGS Anniversary Shows At San Francisco's Curran Theater

Due to popular demand, the Magnetic Fields have added additional dates to their '69 Love Songs' anniversary shows at San Francisco's Curran Theater (445 Geary St.). The newly added dates are Sunday, April 28 and Sunday, April 29, 2024. Tickets (starting at $55.50) go on sale to the public beginning Friday, July 28 at 10 a.m. PT at www.broadwaysf.com. Prices are subject to change without notice.



In celebration of the 25th anniversary of its release, the Magnetic Fields will perform '69 Love Songs'—the 1999 three-disc masterwork that marked a significant breakthrough for the American band—live over the course of two nights for the first time in over two decades. Additional performance dates will take place in New York, Chicago, Greater Boston, and Los Angeles.



The tour will feature all the players from the 1999 triple disc, including Claudia Gonson, John Woo, Sam Davol, Shirley Simms, and composer Stephin Merritt, joined now by recent members Chris Ewen and Anthony Kaczynski. The Magnetic Fields will play the album as it was originally performed in the early 2000s, in order over 2 nights.

BroadwaySF, part of the Ambassador Theatre Group, is the preeminent theater entertainment companies in the Bay Area, bringing live theatrical experiences to the Orpheum and Golden Gate Theatres in San Francisco. BroadwaySF presents current hits fresh from Broadway, original Broadway cast productions, pre-Broadway premieres and one-of-a-kind events that are at the forefront of the national theater scene.





Built in 1922, the Curran has housed some of the biggest productions in theater history and has maintained a reputation over the course of its life as one of the premier live entertainment venues in North America. Most recently, the Curran was the West Coast home of HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD, the longest running play in San Francisco. The Curran is part of the Ambassador Theatre Group.



Ambassador Theatre Group is the world's leading live entertainment company with the vision of helping great shows to find the largest audiences. ATG operates over 50 venues globally; is an international leader in live theater, music and comedy, and provides leading ticketing platforms and marketing services. www.atg.co.uk