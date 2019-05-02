The Empress Theatre Presents Robben Ford, May 18

May. 2, 2019  

The Empress Theatre Presents Robben Ford, May 18

The Empress Theatre proudly presents Blues, Jazz & Rock Guitarist Extraordinaire, Robben Ford.

Watching Robben Ford take the stage is equal parts gratifying, awe-inspiring, and challenging-a perfect storm of creativity and emotion that results in some seriously good music. As soon as he plays his first note, you realize that you're in the presence of a bonafide guitar master. With five Grammy nominations, a three-decade-long solo career, and a resume that includes Miles Davis, Joni Mitchell, and George Harrison, his accomplishments reflect the versatility and musicality of someone who has pursued their true calling. During a live performance, Robben is acutely tuned in, feeding off of the energy of the audience, and fully prepared to throw you a curve ball at any moment.

Public Information: Ticket prices are $35 Upper Balcony, $45 Lower Balcony, $55 Loge, and $65 Orchestra. Visit www.empresstheatre.org or call 707-552-2400.

The Empress Theatre is operated and maintained by the Vallejo Community Arts Foundation, Inc, a non-profit public benefit corporation. Built in 1911, the Empress Theatre is a historical landmark located in the heart of downtown Vallejo, California.



Related Articles View More San Francisco Stories   Shows



More Hot Stories For You

  • WITNESS TRUTH Announced At Bay Area Playwrights Festival
  • Ross Valley Players Presents INCIDENTS IN THE WICKED LIFE OF MOLL FLANDERS
  • San Francisco Opera Presents Georges Bizet's CARMEN At War Memorial Opera House
  • San Francisco's Magic Theatre To Honor Arts Philanthropist Rebecca Eisen And Author/Playwright Octavio Solis
  • A World Premiere Play And A Related Escape Room Come To Redwood City In May
  • Berkeley Rep Celebrates AIN'T TOO PROUD, WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME, And HADESTOWN Tony Award Nominations

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup