The Empress Theatre Presents Robben Ford, May 18

The Empress Theatre proudly presents Blues, Jazz & Rock Guitarist Extraordinaire, Robben Ford.

Watching Robben Ford take the stage is equal parts gratifying, awe-inspiring, and challenging-a perfect storm of creativity and emotion that results in some seriously good music. As soon as he plays his first note, you realize that you're in the presence of a bonafide guitar master. With five Grammy nominations, a three-decade-long solo career, and a resume that includes Miles Davis, Joni Mitchell, and George Harrison, his accomplishments reflect the versatility and musicality of someone who has pursued their true calling. During a live performance, Robben is acutely tuned in, feeding off of the energy of the audience, and fully prepared to throw you a curve ball at any moment.

Public Information: Ticket prices are $35 Upper Balcony, $45 Lower Balcony, $55 Loge, and $65 Orchestra. Visit www.empresstheatre.org or call 707-552-2400.

The Empress Theatre is operated and maintained by the Vallejo Community Arts Foundation, Inc, a non-profit public benefit corporation. Built in 1911, the Empress Theatre is a historical landmark located in the heart of downtown Vallejo, California.





