The Choral Project and San José Chamber Orchestra Present WINTER'S GIFTS in December

The 18th annual Winter's Gifts concert, presented by The Choral Project and San José Chamber Orchestra, returns to celebrate and exalt peace. Fifty-five singers and musicians will join to perform in these December holiday performances.

Included in the repertoire will be world music that centers on the theme of hope, especially in songs like Paul Cadwell and Sean Ivory's "Hope for Resolution," which pairs the plainchant "Divinum mysterium" with the South African song "Thula Sizwe" ("Nation, Do Not Cry"). The song was written for Nelson Mandela and F.W. de Klerk, two figures in history who in working together dismantled apartheid.

Additionally, the concert will also feature music by René Clausen, Joan Szymko, William Susman, Ahmed Alabaca, and world premieres by Theodore Lucas and Daniel Hughes.

All audience members, regardless of age, must be fully vaccinated and demonstrate proof of vaccination at every performance. Masking is not required but is highly encouraged.

WHO: The highly-acclaimed Silicon Valley-based choir The Choral Project and the critically acclaimed San José Chamber Orchestra present their 18th annual holiday concert.

WHAT: Winter's Gifts: PEACE

WHEN/WHERE: Friday, December 16th at 8 PM in the Mission Santa Clara de Asís, 500 El Camino Real, Santa Clara, on the campus of Santa Clara University, and Saturday, December 17th at 8PM in the First United Methodist Church, 625 Hamilton Avenue, Palo Alto.

TICKETS: General Admission: $40 | Seniors: $25 | Students: $10

Tickets may be purchased in advance at wintersgifts.com or by phone: 408.295.4416. Also available at the door.

Photo courtesy of The Choral Project