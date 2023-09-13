The Alexander String Quartet Reveals New Member: Violinist Yuna Lee

As the Alexander String Quartet celebrates its 43rd Season, it welcomes a new member: violinist Yuna Lee. The foursome will then perform at San Francisco Performances’ Gala Concert on Friday, September 29, 2023, 7:00pm at Herbst Theatre, marking the Alexander String Quartet’s 35th Anniversary as the Ensemble-in-Residence with San Francisco Performances.

Ms. Lee succeeds Fred Lifsitz, who retired from the group earlier this year.

“The Alexander String Quartet could not be more excited to welcome Yuna Lee to the group. Yuna is a wonderful musician and a truly delightful human being,” said David Samuel, violist. “As a Bay Area local, she also shares a deep connection with the region and will be a huge asset as we endeavor to grow our work in the community. We know that audiences are going to love her playing as much as we do, and we look forward to many concerts and other adventures together for years to come!”

“I am thrilled and honored to be joining the Alexander String Quartet,” said Ms. Lee. “I look forward to continuing the work of the ensemble’s remarkable legacy and seeing where our shared passion leads as we embark on our 43rd season.”

ABOUT YUNA LEE

Yuna Lee has made San Francisco her home since 2010, performing and touring with the San Francisco Symphony as well as presenting chamber music concerts all over the Bay Area. Prior to her move to California, Ms. Lee played with the Saint Louis Symphony and served as Concertmaster at the New World Symphony in Miami Beach, FL where she also appeared as a soloist. In addition, she has performed as a member of The Knights Chamber Orchestra in New York City.

Ms. Lee co-founded the Phaedrus String Quartet in 1999 along with violinist Ilya Gringolts and as a member of that ensemble, she performed internationally at high-profile concerts including the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, La Jolla SummerFest, Festival d'Aix-en-Provence, and alongside Nicolas Angelich, Yuri Bashmet, and Joshua Bell at the Verbier Festival.

Ms. Lee received her early musical training at New England Conservatory in Boston with Bo Hwang where she served as Concertmaster of both the Youth Philharmonic Orchestra and Tanglewood Young Artist’s Orchestra. She went on to pursue her B.M. and M.M. at the Juilliard School in New York where her principal teachers were Cho-Liang Lin and Naoko Tanaka. She has studied chamber music with members of the Guarneri, Emerson, Juilliard, and Tokyo String Quartets.