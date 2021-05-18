The African-American Shakespeare Company Reschedules Streaming Of TWELFTH NIGHT; New Dates TBA

The African-American Shakespeare Company was to begin streaming its colorful new production of Twelfth Night on May 17, but due to technical/production delays will be rescheduled; new dates TBA.

Set in New Orleans after the devastation wrought by Hurricane Katrina, viewers can expect to find resonance with our current collective situation as we begin to emerge from the pandemic and look around, eager to recover, rebuild and find happiness.

"My hope, says Director Bruce Avery , "is that those who've lost so much in this past year-students and teachers, performers, workers who lost jobs and careers-will find elements both heartbreaking and heartening in this show that resonate with them."

The performance was recorded and edited with the purpose of streaming in mind, meaning post-production sound effects and editing that will also include a soundtrack that fuses New Orleans Blues and Jazz to Shakespeare's text/lyrics.

This is the second AASC production of Twelfth Night, the first being in 2012, which was set in San Francisco.

Twelfth Night is made possible through a grant from Shakespeare in American Communities.

What: African-American Shakespeare Company Presents Twelfth NightWhen: NEW DATES TBAWhere: Twelfth Night will stream via Onthestage.com Cost: FREE for schools and other like-minded organizations; otherwise, donations encouragedLinks: Links to stream the production will be available at african-americanshakes.org

High-Res Images can be found HERE

Cast

***

Diana Lauren Jones - Viola/SebastianJasmine Afshar - OliviaJoshua Williams - OrsinoOlivia Obadiah Dunn - MalvolioZaya Kolia - Sir Andrew AguecheekCaleb Cabrera - Sir Tony BelchVanessa Barrantes - MariaCherokee White - FesteWeslei Thomas - Fabian/AntonioEiko Yamamoto - Sea Captain/Priest

About the African-American Shakespeare CompanyThe award-winning African-American Shakespeare Company (AASC) was established in 1994 by professional theater artists from The American Conservatory Theatre as an alternative answer to the "Color Blind Casting" initiative that began in the early 90s. While this initiative temporarily changed the diversity on stage, African-American Shakespeare Company noticed color blind casting was ignoring these artists' rich cultural heritage and not making the most of the dynamic, cultural vibrancy that actors of color could bring to classical works. Moreover, since mainstream classical theaters often lack the ability to attract truly diverse audiences, The African-American Shakespeare Company aspires to highlight the dynamic cultural vibrancy that artists of color bring to classical productions.