The African American Art & Culture Complex Appoints New Managing Director David Mack

Over the past decade, Mack has managed some of California's most innovative performing arts organizations.

By: Jan. 15, 2024

POPULAR

Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 1 Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 2 VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
Michael Tilson Thomas Conducts San Francisco Symphony In Mahler's Symphony No. 5, January Photo 3 Michael Tilson Thomas Conducts San Francisco Symphony In Mahler's Symphony No. 5, January 25-27
Video: Wayne Brade on 'Black Joy' in THE WIZ Photo 4 Video: Wayne Brade on 'Black Joy' in THE WIZ

The African American Art & Culture Complex Appoints New Managing Director David Mack

The African American Art & Culture Complex Appoints New Managing Director David Mack

The leadership team of the African American Art & Culture Complex (AAACC) has appointed David Mack as the organization's Managing Director, a newly created position as part of a leadership team expansion in 2024.

Located in the historic Fillmore/Western Addition neighborhood, the AAACC is one of the premier Black arts and cultural institutions in the San Francisco/Bay Area. One of seven cultural centers in the San Francisco Arts Commission's Neighborhood Arts Program, AAACC is dedicated to providing a wide variety of art and cultural programming for youth, adults and families, including visual, digital and performance. In addition to programming, the AAACC offers affordable space rentals for events in its 32,000+ square foot facility and provides resident art companies with subsidized offices, administrative services and access to rehearsal, performance and exhibition space. The AAACC is also home to the 206-seat Buriel Clay Theater, which serves as a site for annual theater productions, dance performances, musical concerts, film and video screenings, seminars and workshops.

Mack stated, "I am honored and excited to be joining the leadership team of one of the oldest and most significant African American cultural organizations in the Bay Area. At a time when arts and cultural centers across the Country are facing existential economic and organizational challenges, I feel blessed to be a part of a community that has such pride in the beautiful facility and meaningful programs that they have put so much hard work into developing over the years. The AAACC holds a deep legacy and special place in the hearts of many artists and residents - locally and throughout the region. In the spirit of abundance, I am excited to join our community in continuing to build on this special legacy of making our Center a place where people from across cultures can come together to celebrate Black joy and support our local artists across industries."

Over the past decade, Mack has managed some of California's most innovative performing arts organizations, including: Joe Goode Performance Group, Invertigo Dance Theatre, The Industry and Watts Village Theater Company. As a Strategic Consultant, Mack's clients have included the cities of West Hollywood, Santa Monica and Culver City, as well as Center Theatre Group and LA Dance Project.

During his four-year tenure as Managing Director of Watts Village Theater Company, the company tripled its annual operating budget, doubled the size of its Board of Directors and was awarded a Regional Theatre Tony Award. In addition, Mack produced four annual Meet Me @Metro festivals, featuring dozens of immersive, cultural performances on and along Metro trains and stations, storefronts and public spaces throughout East and South LA. Through Meet Me @Metro, Mack established partnerships with national funders, corporations, local vendors, government municipalities and collaborating performing arts ensembles.

Mack's inaugural project as a Producer and Co-Founder was Chocolate City, an industry showcase connecting BIPOC writers and performers from institutions across Southern California to Hollywood agents, managers and casting directors. Since then, he has served on the Boards and committee leadership of several arts organizations, including the San Francisco Arts Alliance and Western Arts Alliance. Mack is currently a member of WESTAF's Greater Bay Area Arts & Cultural Advocacy Coalition and Co-Founder of Artist Magnet and Artist Magnet Justice Alliance, Oakland-based arts service organizations.



RELATED STORIES - San Francisco / Bay Area

1
Photos: First Look At MYSTIC PIZZA At Center Repertory Company  Photo
Photos: First Look At MYSTIC PIZZA At Center Repertory Company 

Center Repertory Company presents Mystic Pizza, a piping hot musical based on the beloved Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer romantic comedy that starred Julia Roberts, Lili Taylor, and Annabeth Gish. See photos from the production.

2
Photos: Center Repertory Company Presents EVERY LITTLE THING Photo
Photos: Center Repertory Company Presents EVERY LITTLE THING

Center Repertory Company will ring in the new year with the remarkable, resplendent hit solo performance Every Brilliant Thing. See photos from the production!

3
Vengeance, Murder, More On Stage As Opera San José Presents RIGOLETTO, February 17- Photo
Vengeance, Murder, More On Stage As Opera San José Presents RIGOLETTO, February 17- March 3

Opera San José's 40th anniversary season continues with a thrilling production of Verdi's Rigoletto. Boasting some of opera's most memorable music, including the signature aria “La donna è mobile,” this gripping work follows the jester Rigoletto, his innocent daughter Gilda, and the corrupt Duke of Mantua whose callous treatment of women launches a storm of vengeance, murder, and tragic self-sacrifice.

4
South Bay Musical Theatre Announces Cast And Creative Team For A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC, Janua Photo
South Bay Musical Theatre Announces Cast And Creative Team For A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC, January 27 – February 17

A half-century after its triumphant Broadway debut, South Bay Musical Theatre will present the timeless classic A Little Night Music, featuring haunting and humorous music by the late great Stephen Sondheim, with a book by Hugh Wheeler.

More Hot Stories For You

The African American Art & Culture Complex Appoints New Managing Director David MackThe African American Art & Culture Complex Appoints New Managing Director David Mack
Photos: First Look At MYSTIC PIZZA At Center Repertory Company Photos: First Look At MYSTIC PIZZA At Center Repertory Company 
Photos: Center Repertory Company Presents EVERY BRILLIANT THINGPhotos: Center Repertory Company Presents EVERY BRILLIANT THING
South Bay Musical Theatre Announces Cast And Creative Team For A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC, January 27 – February 17South Bay Musical Theatre Announces Cast And Creative Team For A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC, January 27 – February 17

Videos

THE WIZ Producer Brian Moreland Talks Upcoming Broadway Revival Video
THE WIZ Producer Brian Moreland Talks Upcoming Broadway Revival
THE WIZ's Nichelle Lewis Performs 'Home' on THE VIEW Video
THE WIZ's Nichelle Lewis Performs 'Home' on THE VIEW
Watch Kyle Taylor Parker Give a Sneak Peek of KTP's Juke Joint Jubilee Video
Watch Kyle Taylor Parker Give a Sneak Peek of KTP's Juke Joint Jubilee
View all Videos

San Francisco / Bay Area SHOWS
Exorcistic The Rock Musical Parody in San Francisco / Bay Area Exorcistic The Rock Musical Parody
Club Fugazi (1/20-1/20)Tracker
The 39 Steps in San Francisco / Bay Area The 39 Steps
San Francisco Playhouse (3/07-4/20)
Live At the Orinda - Ute Lemper in San Francisco / Bay Area Live At the Orinda - Ute Lemper
Orinda Theatre (2/04-2/04)
Quest: Music by Women and Nonbinary Composers in San Francisco / Bay Area Quest: Music by Women and Nonbinary Composers
Center for New Music (1/20-1/20)
Swimming With Lesbians in San Francisco / Bay Area Swimming With Lesbians
The Marsh Berkeley (1/06-1/28)
Miriam and Esther go to the Diamond District in San Francisco / Bay Area Miriam and Esther go to the Diamond District
Magic Theatre (1/17-1/28)
Hairspray in San Francisco / Bay Area Hairspray
Orpheum Theatre (4/16-4/21)
Peter Pan in San Francisco / Bay Area Peter Pan
San Jose Center for the Performing Arts (6/25-6/30)
The Glass Menagerie in San Francisco / Bay Area The Glass Menagerie
San Francisco Playhouse (5/02-6/15)
"Expression: Ism"
Barbro Osher Recital Hall, Bowes Center, SF Conservatory of Music (4/05-4/05)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You