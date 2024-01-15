The African American Art & Culture Complex Appoints New Managing Director David Mack

The leadership team of the African American Art & Culture Complex (AAACC) has appointed David Mack as the organization's Managing Director, a newly created position as part of a leadership team expansion in 2024.

Located in the historic Fillmore/Western Addition neighborhood, the AAACC is one of the premier Black arts and cultural institutions in the San Francisco/Bay Area. One of seven cultural centers in the San Francisco Arts Commission's Neighborhood Arts Program, AAACC is dedicated to providing a wide variety of art and cultural programming for youth, adults and families, including visual, digital and performance. In addition to programming, the AAACC offers affordable space rentals for events in its 32,000+ square foot facility and provides resident art companies with subsidized offices, administrative services and access to rehearsal, performance and exhibition space. The AAACC is also home to the 206-seat Buriel Clay Theater, which serves as a site for annual theater productions, dance performances, musical concerts, film and video screenings, seminars and workshops.

Mack stated, "I am honored and excited to be joining the leadership team of one of the oldest and most significant African American cultural organizations in the Bay Area. At a time when arts and cultural centers across the Country are facing existential economic and organizational challenges, I feel blessed to be a part of a community that has such pride in the beautiful facility and meaningful programs that they have put so much hard work into developing over the years. The AAACC holds a deep legacy and special place in the hearts of many artists and residents - locally and throughout the region. In the spirit of abundance, I am excited to join our community in continuing to build on this special legacy of making our Center a place where people from across cultures can come together to celebrate Black joy and support our local artists across industries."

Over the past decade, Mack has managed some of California's most innovative performing arts organizations, including: Joe Goode Performance Group, Invertigo Dance Theatre, The Industry and Watts Village Theater Company. As a Strategic Consultant, Mack's clients have included the cities of West Hollywood, Santa Monica and Culver City, as well as Center Theatre Group and LA Dance Project.

During his four-year tenure as Managing Director of Watts Village Theater Company, the company tripled its annual operating budget, doubled the size of its Board of Directors and was awarded a Regional Theatre Tony Award. In addition, Mack produced four annual Meet Me @Metro festivals, featuring dozens of immersive, cultural performances on and along Metro trains and stations, storefronts and public spaces throughout East and South LA. Through Meet Me @Metro, Mack established partnerships with national funders, corporations, local vendors, government municipalities and collaborating performing arts ensembles.

Mack's inaugural project as a Producer and Co-Founder was Chocolate City, an industry showcase connecting BIPOC writers and performers from institutions across Southern California to Hollywood agents, managers and casting directors. Since then, he has served on the Boards and committee leadership of several arts organizations, including the San Francisco Arts Alliance and Western Arts Alliance. Mack is currently a member of WESTAF's Greater Bay Area Arts & Cultural Advocacy Coalition and Co-Founder of Artist Magnet and Artist Magnet Justice Alliance, Oakland-based arts service organizations.