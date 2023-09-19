THE VELVETEEN RABBIT Returns to ODC/Dance in December

Performances run December 2 – 17.

By: Sep. 19, 2023

THE VELVETEEN RABBIT Returns to ODC/Dance in December

ODC/Dance returns to the stage in The Velveteen Rabbit, December 2 – 17. Based on the story by Margery Williams, The Velveteen Rabbit features choreography by KT Nelson, narration by actor Geoff Hoyle, costumes and sets by Brian Wildsmith, music by Benjamin Britten and larger-than-life storybook characters portrayed by the world-class dancers of ODC/Dance.

The Velveteen Rabbit runs December 2 - December 10 at the Blue Shield of California Theater at YBCA, followed by two additional performances December 16 – 17 at the Douglas Morrisson Theatre in Hayward, presented by the Hayward Area Recreation and Park District. Tickets for the dates in San Francisco, $30 to $125, are now on sale at odc.dance/velveteenrabbit. Tickets for the dates in Hayward, $40, are now on sale at douglasmorrissontheatre.thundertix.com/events/218468.

The Velveteen Rabbit chronicles the story of a stuffed rabbit which comes to life through the love of its owner, a young boy. The book has endured because of its timeless message of love, loyalty and acceptance, and ODC/Dance’s adaptation, which has toured to 20 states, continues to enthrall children and grown-ups alike.

“The wisdom of The Velveteen Rabbit is just as potent today as when it was written just over 100 years ago,” said Nelson. “Margery Williams conveys insight about what’s important in life with wit and tenderness. Through the Rabbit, she shows that enduring love depends on what’s invisible to the eye.”

ODC Founder and Artistic Director Brenda Way directs this year’s Velveteen Rabbit with support from Brandon “Private” Freeman, and Nelson will direct the show on tour at the Douglass Morrison Theatre in Hayward. Finally, Jeremy Bannon-Neches will serve as the Kids Cast rehearsal director in charge of approximately 20 young dancers this year.

The cast includes Rachel Furst and Allie Papazian as the Rabbit; Christian Squires and Colton Wall as the Boy; Ryan Rouland Smith as the Skin Horse; Freeman as the Crocodile; Papazian as the Fairy and Nana; and ArVejon Jones as “Nana Bottom,” the hard-working, unseen lower half of the ten-foot-tall character of the Nana. Rounding out the cast are Bannon-Neches, Jaime Garcia Castilla, Jenna Marie and Miche Wong as the adult chorus.




