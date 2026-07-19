Review: HAIRSPRAY at SF Playhouse

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Hairspray

Book by Mark O’Donnell and Thomas Meehan

Based on the 1988 film by John Waters

Music by Marc Shaiman with Lyrics by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman

Directed by Bill English

San Francisco Playhouse

SF Playhouse closes the 2025-26 season with the megahit Hairspray, the 2003 Tony-Award and Olivier winning musical based on John Waters 1988 film, and it’s a winner in every category possible. From an incredibly well-cast ensemble, to the 1960’s costumes, the groovy dance show choreography, and Bill English’s smart direction, Hairspray tackles the sensitive issues of body shaming and racial integration with both an excellent book and catchy score.

Edna's (Jonathan Chisolm) makeover is admired by The Dynamites (left - Kaila Dyson, right - Cai Rodis).

1962 Baltimore is the setting, the beginning of a decade hoping for fresh possibilities. For self-proclaimed "pleasantly plump" teenager Tracy Turnblad her dream of acceptance includes gaining a coveted dance spot on the popular Corny Collins Show. Oh, and she wants to change the world through integration. Director English chose to focus on the sharper edges of Waters’ original film, this in the current environment of stripping black voting rights.

Jeannine Anderson (Motormouth) and the cast of San Francisco Playhouse's "Hairspray".

Central to the success of the show is the casting of Tracy, who must play the role with a sense of empowerment rather than victim. Ella Ruth Francis makes her SF Playhouse debut with all the joy, enthusiasm, and confidence required. She’s a triple threat who elevates the cast to the heights. There’s plenty of juicy featured performances to go around: Trevor March as the handsome Elvis wanna-be, Samantha Rich as Tracy’s bestie Penny, Jordan Covington as Seaweed, and Mackenzie Macdonald as Tracy’s nemesis Amber.

The cast of San Francisco Playhouse's "Hairspray".

Amber’s mom and the dark racist of the show is Alison Ewing, Tracy’s supportive father is Ken Brill, and Jonathan Chisolm gets the juicy role of Tracy’s plus-sized mother Edna. Jeannine Anderson (Motormouth Maybelle) received a standing O for her touching rendition of "I Know Where I've Been". Shaiman and Wittman’s score is infectious with catchy tunes like “Good Morning Baltimore,” “I Can Hear the Bells,” and “You Can’t Stop the Beat.”

Amber (Mackenzie Macdonald) and her mother Velma (Alison Ewing) are judgmental.

Sf Playhouses’ Hairspray is a big production, with a cast of almost two dozen, a sparkling seven-piece band led by Award-winning conductor Dave Dobrusky, remarkable lighting by Michael Oesch, scenic design by Heather Kenyon, costumes by Bethany Deal, choreography by Phoenyx Rose, sound by James Ard and projections by Erik Scanlon. It’s an ambitious undertaking and by the audience response, an enormous success.

Hairspray continues through August 9th. Tickets and information available at sfplayhouse.org

Photo credits: Jessica Palopoli

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