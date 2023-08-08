THE SOUND OF MUSIC To Run At Cinnabar Theater, September 8-24

Petaluma's premier theater company, Cinnabar Theater, under the leadership of Artistic Director Nathan Cummings and Executive Director Diane Dragone, will kick off their 51st season with Rodgers and Hammerstein's, “The Sound of Music”, Performing September 8-24th at Cinnabar Theater.

The final collaboration between Rodgers & Hammerstein, “The Sound of Music” is often described as the world's most-beloved musical. Featuring a trove of cherished songs, including “Climb Ev'ry Mountain,” “My Favorite Things,” “Do Re Mi,” “Sixteen Going on Seventeen,” and the title number, “The Sound of Music” this beloved musical, earned five Tony Awards and five Oscars for the feature film version.

The inspirational story, based on the memoir of Maria Augusta Trapp, follows a young nun in-training who serves as governess to the seven children of the imperious Captain von Trapp, bringing music and joy to the household. But as the forces of Nazism take hold of Austria, Maria and the entire Von Trapp family must make a moral decision.

“The Sound of Music” stars Brittany Law as Maria Reiner, Trevor Hoffmann as Captain Von Trapp, Daphne Cummings as Mother Abbess, Molly Larsen-Shine as Elsa Schraeder, Christian Arteaga as Max Detweiler, John Browning as Franz, Stacy Rutz as Frau Schmidt, Mike Schaeffer as Herr Zeller, Ron Lam as Baron Elberfeld, Monica Rose Slater as Sister Margaretta, Karen Miles as Sister Berthe, Michelle Pagano as Sister Sophia, and Hunter Candrian-Valez as Ursula,

Featuring Olivia Manz as Liesl von Trapp, Nico Alva as Rolf Gruber, Tyler Ono as Friedrich von Trap, Cecelia Brenner as Louisa von Trapp, Molly Belle Hart as Brigitta von Trapp, Beckett Hepp and Wesley Niemann-Batz as Kurt von Trapp, Eleanor Russinko and Dareia Cummings as Marta von Trapp and Rosie Pagano and Elliot Harrison as Gretl von Trapp.

“The Sound of Music” is directed by Zachary Hasbany, the creative team includes Lucas Sherman, Music Director; Bridget Codoni, Choreographer; Brian Watson, Set Designer; Wayne Hovey, Lighting Designer; Elise Clark, Stage Manager; Ross Tiffany-Brown, Tech Director; and Donnie Frank, Costume Designer.

The nine performances will be presented live at Cinnabar Theater.

The Sound of Music will perform live on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. September 8th, 7:30pm September 9th, 7:30pm September 10th, 2:00pm September 15th, 7:30pm September 16th, 7:30pm September 17th, 2:00pm September 22nd, 7:30pm September 23rd, 7:30pm September 24th, 2:00pm

All live performances are priced $55 (general), $53 (senior) and $30 (students/military).

Tickets for all performances are now on sale via www.cinnabartheater.org or call (707) 763-8920.