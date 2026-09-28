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THE SECRET MUSEUM to Have World Premiere at The Marsh SF

Performances will run November 7 – 22, 2026.

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THE SECRET MUSEUM to Have World Premiere at The Marsh SF

The Marsh San Francisco will premiere an archeological adventure for the ages, The Secret Museum, from Lynne Kaufman, the Bay Area's nationally award-winning playwright, featuring performances from Kaufman's long-time favorites Arwen Anderson and Johnny Moreno. In this time-traveling epic, documentary filmmaker Francesca calls on her college sweetheart Paolo, now museum director, for a coveted look at a freshly excavated fresco from Pompeii said to depict sexual and sacred revelations.

Through the lives of three couples across three time periods, The Secret Museum explores divine mysteries and erotica as Francesca and Paolo uncover startling evidence of a love written in the stars. Bay-Area talents Joseph O'Malley and Lyndsy Kail join the cast, and Kaufman's close collaborator Warren David Keith directs this world premiere. The Secret Museum plays November 7 - 22, 2026 (press opening: November 8) with performances 8:00pm Saturdays and 5:00pm Sundays at The Marsh San Francisco.

Lynne Kaufman's biographical look at the lavish life of 20th century novelist Anaïs Nin, Shameless Hussy, debuted at The Marsh in April 2025 to rave audience and critic reception. The show was praised by the San Francisco Chronicle as “luxurious” and “so expressive,” and by TheatreEddys as “a searing, sensuous, tell-all play,” while Stage and Cinema notes that “the production feels like you're peering through a private window into two people's vibrant, passionate lives.” Kaufman and The Marsh stand as long term collaborators, with The Marsh being home to the premieres of eight of Kaufman's original works.

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