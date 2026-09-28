THE SECRET MUSEUM to Have World Premiere at The Marsh SF

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The Marsh San Francisco will premiere an archeological adventure for the ages, The Secret Museum, from Lynne Kaufman, the Bay Area's nationally award-winning playwright, featuring performances from Kaufman's long-time favorites Arwen Anderson and Johnny Moreno. In this time-traveling epic, documentary filmmaker Francesca calls on her college sweetheart Paolo, now museum director, for a coveted look at a freshly excavated fresco from Pompeii said to depict sexual and sacred revelations.

Through the lives of three couples across three time periods, The Secret Museum explores divine mysteries and erotica as Francesca and Paolo uncover startling evidence of a love written in the stars. Bay-Area talents Joseph O'Malley and Lyndsy Kail join the cast, and Kaufman's close collaborator Warren David Keith directs this world premiere. The Secret Museum plays November 7 - 22, 2026 (press opening: November 8) with performances 8:00pm Saturdays and 5:00pm Sundays at The Marsh San Francisco.

Lynne Kaufman's biographical look at the lavish life of 20th century novelist Anaïs Nin, Shameless Hussy, debuted at The Marsh in April 2025 to rave audience and critic reception. The show was praised by the San Francisco Chronicle as “luxurious” and “so expressive,” and by TheatreEddys as “a searing, sensuous, tell-all play,” while Stage and Cinema notes that “the production feels like you're peering through a private window into two people's vibrant, passionate lives.” Kaufman and The Marsh stand as long term collaborators, with The Marsh being home to the premieres of eight of Kaufman's original works.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 33 Days 06 Hrs 18 Min 26 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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