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DAN HOYLE'S TAKES ALL KINDS Sets Final San Francisco Performances Ahead of National Tour

Aldo Billingslea directs the solo work, developed with Charlie Varon and Michael Moran.

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DAN HOYLE'S TAKES ALL KINDS Sets Final San Francisco Performances Ahead of National Tour

The Marsh San Francisco will present the final chance to catch acclaimed journalistic theater pioneer Dan Hoyle's Takes All Kinds in San Francisco with five performances. 

Winner of the 2025 San Francisco Bay Area Theatre Critics Circle (SFBATCC) Award for Best Solo Performance, Takes All Kinds captures the heart-wrenching, funny, and complex stories of people navigating the present, offering tender and inspiring portraits of everyday Americans turned unlikely changemakers. The performances come ahead of Hoyle's next national tour, where the show will return to audiences in communities featured throughout the work, including New York City, Atlanta, Chicago, and Washington D.C., among others. 

Directed by Aldo Billingslea and developed with Charlie Varon and Michael Moran, Hoyle's critically acclaimed work will now play August 7 – September 18, 2026 (for performance schedule visit themarsh.org) at The Marsh San Francisco, 1062 Valencia St., San Francisco. For tickets ($30-$40 general admission sliding scale, $50 and $100 reserved, plus a $3 convenience fee per ticket) or more information, the public may visit themarsh.org.

“Takes All Kinds has been a standout production at The Marsh, and we are beyond thrilled for Dan Hoyle's next chapter,” said The Marsh Founder and Artistic/Executive Director Stephanie Weisman. “This show is not to be missed, especially as it will depart the Bay Area and travel throughout the U.S. Dan has invested so much time and energy into this production. It's an incredible privilege to host a performer who is as thoughtful and well-researched as he is talented; theatergoers are sure to leave with a deeper understanding of their fellow Americans.” 

“The stories in Takes All Kinds blow me away every time. They are funny and surprising, and inspire me to keep going,” said Playwright and Performer Dan Hoyle. “My goal has always been to remind Americans of their humanity.”

Takes All Kinds debuted at The Marsh in 2024, where it received critical raves and has since toured across America, playing to packed houses. In this 70-minute work, Hoyle recreates real conversations with a wide array of Americans he met on the front lines of today's political tensions — including a formerly conservative preacher's son who finds purpose in Florida school-board activism after his daughter comes out, Atlanta voting rights canvassers who reignite civic hope with family stories from the Jim Crow era, a former gang member-turned-social worker who undertakes deradicalizing violent extremists, and many more.

Dan Hoyle's brand of journalistic theater has been hailed as “riveting, funny and poignant” by The New York Times, with this work receiving praise from audiences and critics alike, including the San Francisco Chronicle, which gave the show its highest rating, calling it “something almost supernatural” that “ignites your imagination.” Dubbed “sublime” by SFGATE and a “genius celebration of America on the brink. Moving and timely” by Theatrius, Takes All Kinds cements Hoyle as a defining voice in American solo theater. On tour, the acclaim has followed, with Charleston City Paper writing that “Hoyle mined the heart and humor of each American he interviewed, offering invaluable insight to our current national convergence.” New York Notebook praised Hoyle's performance, saying he is “An extraordinary monologist, able to convey empathy and political outrage simultaneously via a gallery of spot-on portraits."

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