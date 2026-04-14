THE ROCK ORCHESTRA BY CANDLELIGHT Will Return to San Francisco in September

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After a sold-out engagement at the Golden Gate Theatre in 2025, The Rock Orchestra by Candlelight will come to San Francisco once again. This concert infuses iconic rock and metal anthems with a beautiful energy in a candlelit setting. This band of 14 classical musicians will unite classical music and metal.



Performing the music of iconic bands including Metallica, AC/DC, Rolling Stones, Rage Against The Machine, My Chemical Romance, Linkin' Park, SOAD, Guns N Roses, Evanescence, Papa Roach, The Cranberries and more!



The Rock Orchestra by Candlelight will perform live at San Francisco's War Memorial Opera House for one performance only on Monday, September 28, 2026 at 8 PM. Tickets are on sale beginning Friday, April 24 at 10 a.m. PT.