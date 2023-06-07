THE NUTCRACKER, CINDERELLA & More Set for New Ballet 2023-24 Season

Special events include aHalloween Dance Party Fundraiser and Performance on the Rooftop Terrace of the Hammer Theatre.
New Ballet, the institution that Silicon Valley looks to for excellence in the art of ballet, has announced the 2023-24 season and Company roster.
Performances and Special Events in the 2023-24 Season include:
Halloween Dance Party Fundraiser and Performance on the Rooftop Terrace of the Hammer Theatre.
The San Jose Nutcracker at the California Theatre (with full orchestra). Dalia Rawson's holiday classic ballet set in San Jose at the turn of the last century danced to Tchaikovsky's beloved score.
Fast Forward at the Hammer Theatre Center, with new works by Keon Saghari (aka "Neon Keon," Post Ballet), Dalia Rawson (New Ballet Founder & Director), Mariana Sobral (eMotion Arts Dance Co.), Jing Zhang (former Soloist of Ballet San Jose), Erik Wagner (San Francisco Ballet, Bejart Ballet Lausanne, Switzerland) and Le Mai Linh (Director of New Ballet School, Youth America Grand Prix Outstanding Choreographer 2021). The one-night performance also includes a ballet by Rawson danced to a full big band orchestra.
Cinderella at the Hammer Theatre Center - with live orchestra, danced to Prokofiev's lush score.
New Ballet Company Roster for 2023-24 Season
Company Artists
Naomi Le
Jazlyn Quezada
Ellis Broderick
Sorcha Tate
Alysa Reinhardt
Rebecca Nugent
Erica Patton
Ty Danzl
Tango Hayato Fujita-Gomez
Akira Puthisarnchai (pending)
Studio Company
Maria Cutaia
Deborah Le
Jack Concordia
Delaney Ewert
Andy Nguyen
Hailey Torbit
Niamh Rollins
Grace Clements
Gabriela Rodriguez
Studio Company Apprentices
Kimberly Charles
Stefana Seizovic
New Ballet is a 501(c)(3) not for profit corporation that was founded in 2016 by local dancer, choreographer, and ballet teacher Dalia Rawson.
The Company is the Resident Ballet Company of the Hammer Theatre. Its performances are vibrant celebrations of dance and fun theatrical experiences for the whole family. Hailed by critics and audience members as "mesmerizing," "innovative" and even "woke," New Ballet celebrates the virtuosity of classical ballet and the cathartic power of the performing arts.
For more information about New Ballet visit Click Here
