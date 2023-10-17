THE GOLDEN GIRLS LIVE: THE CHRISTMAS EPISODES Comes to Victoria Theater Next Month

Performances run November 24 - December 23.

By: Oct. 17, 2023

THE GOLDEN GIRLS LIVE: THE CHRISTMAS EPISODES Comes to Victoria Theater Next Month

The Golden Girls Live: The Christmas Episodes will return to the historic Victoria Theater for a limited engagement beginning Friday, November 24 and running through Saturday, December 23, 2023. Tickets for all performances are on-sale now at thegoldengirlslive.com. Press night will be held on Thursday, November 30, 2023.

The performance schedule for The Golden Girls Live: The Christmas Episodes is as follows:  Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 8 p.m.; Sundays at 7 p.m.; There will be a Sunday matinee at 3 p.m. on December 9 and 16; and a Sunday matinee at 2 p.m. on December 3, 10, and 17.

Now in its 18th year, The Golden Girls Live: The Christmas Episodes takes four drag legends and casts them in two parody Christmas episodes of the uproarious TV show The Golden Girls. This year’s episodes are:

  • Goodbye Mister Gordon – Dorothy's old high school teacher, Mr. Gordon, plagiarizes something she wrote.
  • From Here to the Pharmacy – A soldier returning from the Persian Gulf sweeps Blanche off her feet.

Directed by D’Arcy Drollinger, this drag send-up and heartfelt tribute to the characters the entire world has come to know and love features Coco Peru (Dorothy), Matthew Martin (Blanche), D’Arcy Drollinger (Rose), and Holotta Tymes (Sophia). The cast also features Manuel Caneri, Michael Phillis, and Tom Shaw on the piano.

The Golden Girls: Live on Stage started performances in 2006 in the front parlor of a Victorian Mansion in San Francisco’s Western Addition. The shows quickly became more and more popular with the shows being performed twice annually—for a month every June and for a month each December. As The Golden Girls became more popular, they moved to larger quarters of sold out-runs at Mama Calizo’s Voice Factory and then to CounterPULSE. In 2011 the show moved to the 500-seat Victoria Theatre, where it has enjoyed many great years to sold out houses.

This year’s Golden Girls Live is dedicated to the memory of dear friend Heklina.




