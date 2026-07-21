THE COOK to Open Berkeley Repertory Theatre's 2026/27 Season
The Cook will run at Berkeley Rep's Peet's Theatre beginning Friday, September 4 through Sunday, October 11, 2026.
Berkeley Repertory Theatre will launch its 2026/27 season with The Cook—Eduardo Machado's play where two worlds are held in tension: the life carefully preserved, and the life that had to be lived. Directed by Berkeley Rep's Associate Artistic Director David Mendizábal (All My Sons, Mexodus), performances of The Cook will take place at Berkeley Rep's Peet's Theatre beginning Friday, September 4 and running through Sunday, October 11, 2026.
An aristocratic Cuban family flees from Havana to Miami on the eve of Castro's revolution, entrusting their mansion to their devoted cook Gladys who vows to protect it until their return. For 40 years, she keeps her promise, enduring loss, upheaval, and the slow unraveling of a country's dreams. But when the aristocrats' daughter returns, Gladys finds she has sacrificed everything for a bond that has been forgotten.
The cast of The Cook features (in alphabetical order) Gisela Chipe (Adria/Lourdes), Daniel Duque-Estrada (Carlos), Yesenia Iglesias (Gladys), Georgina Morillo (Elena/Rosa), and Ashton Muñiz (Julio). Understudies include Luis Kelly-Duarte, Georgina Morillo, Monica Rose Slater, Omar Stewart, and Courtney Thomas. Casting is by The Telsey Office.
The creative team for The Cook includes Eduardo Machado (Playwright), David Mendizábal (Director), Tanya Orellana (Scenic Design), Toni-Leslie James (Costume Design), Mextly Couzin (Lighting Design), Mikaal Sulaiman (Sound Design & Original Music), Matthew Armentrout (Wigs & Hair), Adi Cabral (Voice & Dialect Coach), Sofie Miller (Stage Manager), and Emma Walz (Assistant Stage Manager).
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