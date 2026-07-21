THE COOK to Open Berkeley Repertory Theatre's 2026/27 Season

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Berkeley Repertory Theatre will launch its 2026/27 season with The Cook—Eduardo Machado's play where two worlds are held in tension: the life carefully preserved, and the life that had to be lived. Directed by Berkeley Rep's Associate Artistic Director David Mendizábal (All My Sons, Mexodus), performances of The Cook will take place at Berkeley Rep's Peet's Theatre beginning Friday, September 4 and running through Sunday, October 11, 2026.

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