THE COMPTON'S CAFETERIA RIOT Will Come to Tenderloin Museum

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This August marks 60 years since the Compton's Cafeteria Riot, the 1966 uprising when transgender women and drag queens resisted police harassment in San Francisco's Tenderloin. To commemorate this milestone, Tenderloin Museum will present special performances of The Compton's Cafeteria Riot throughout August. These shows will feature cameo appearances by local activists and community icons, including a special guest appearance by San Francisco drag legend Peaches Christ on Friday, August 21. 2026. Friday and Saturday performances at 7 p.m. continue at 835 Larkin Street.

The anniversary coincides with Transgender History Month, a designation rooted in the uprising depicted in the play. Since 2021, San Francisco has commemorated the 1966 events at Compton's, the first recorded act of queer resistance in the United States. The Compton's Cafeteria Riot immerses audiences in that history.

"As we mark the 60th anniversary of the Compton's Cafeteria Riot, we honor both that defining moment and the broader movement for trans rights it helped spark," said Mayor Daniel Lurie. "I'm proud that the Tenderloin Museum is bringing this history to life this August, during Transgender History Month, giving audiences the chance to experience this legacy in the very neighborhood where it unfolded. The trans and LGBTQ+ community have been central to the last 60 years of San Francisco's story, and they will be central to the next 60 too.”

During the August run, the production will feature a rotating lineup of special guests from San Francisco's LGBTQ+ community. Drag icon Peaches Christ, a prominent figure in the city's queer culture for over two decades, will make a cameo appearance at the special anniversary performance on Friday, August 21, 2026. Additional local activists and community leaders will be announced.

“I'm beyond honored to make a special cameo appearance in Compton's Cafeteria Riot this August,” adds Peaches Christ. “In recent years, celebrating queer San Francisco history has become something of a personal mission for me. From producing SF Pride's Built This City event to developing my film about Doris Fish, I've been focused on helping keep these stories alive. That's one of the reasons I'm such a fan of this extraordinary immersive production, which brings an essential chapter of our history to vivid life. I'm delighted to play even a small role in supporting its continued success.”

“Welcoming local activists and icons into the production this August connects the courage of those who rose up in 1966 to the people carrying that legacy forward today, in the very neighborhood where it happened,” said Katie Conry, Executive Director of Tenderloin Museum.

The milestone also comes as the riot site itself moves toward permanent protection: in January 2026, San Francisco's Historic Preservation Commission voted to begin landmarking the Compton's Cafeteria building at 111 Taylor Street, an effort advanced by District 5 Supervisor Bilal Mahmood, whose district includes the Tenderloin.

“The Compton's Cafeteria Riot is not just San Francisco history, it is Tenderloin history, and a defining chapter in the fight for dignity, visibility, and equal rights. Sixty years later, we have a responsibility not only to remember the transgender women and drag queens who stood up in 1966, but to protect and tell their story where it happened,” said Supervisor Bilal Mahmood. “As the City advances landmarking the site of the riot, we are proud to commend the Compton's Cafeteria Riot production at the Board as they bring this history to life for new audiences, we are honoring a legacy of courage that continues to shape San Francisco today.”

The Compton's Cafeteria Riot was co-written by trans activists Collette LeGrande and Donna Personna, both members of the Tenderloin's queer community during that era, and playwright and co-producer Mark Nassar, an immersive theater pioneer who co-created the Off-Broadway hit Tony N' Tina's Wedding. Directed by trans activist and San Francisco theater veteran Ezra Reaves, the play places audiences inside a 1960s cafeteria during a pivotal moment in LGBTQ+ history, as a trans-led 12-person cast immerses attendees in the unfolding riot over breakfast for dinner.

“Every weekend, this play opens an essential piece of history to a new audience, many of whom have never heard of Compton's," said Mark Nassar. "We hope that our show provides a chance to reflect and learn, and to ensure that, sixty years on, this history is never erased.”

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