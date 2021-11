THE ART OF BANKSY Exhibition Announces Extension In San Francisco

Due to overwhelming public demand, The Art of Banksy-the largest touring exhibition of authentic Banksy artworks sourced from private collectors around the world-has been extended through Sunday, February 27, 2022 at San Francisco's iconic Palace of Fine Arts (3601 Lyon St.), a Non Plus Ultra venue. Tickets start at $39.99 ($29.99 for children 16 or younger), with VIP, timed, and flexible ticket options available. To purchase, visit banksyexhibit.com/sanfrancisco or call 844-871-1358.

The Art of Banksy features more than 100 works by the elusive street artist, including many of his most recognizable images such as "Flower Thrower," "Rude Copper," and "Girl with Balloon," as well as many lesser known but equally provocative pieces. Banksy's works are seen on city walls, bridges, and streets throughout the world, but The Art of Banksy offers a rare chance to see a multitude of works in one location.

In true Banksy style, The Art of Banksy is not authorized or curated in collaboration with the artist, but rather sourced from private collections allowing the public to see works that would otherwise stay hidden in private homes or warehouses. Banksy, whose identity is the art world's biggest secret, is an enigmatic artist and world-recognized activist. His graffiti-influenced stencil technique, often combined with anti-establishment slogans, is immediately recognizable and never fails to generate immediate attention.

Banksy's appeal stems from his irreverent and inspiring political messaging. His artwork is composed of humorous stencils combined with anti-establishment slogans, making them easy to understand and relatable to a wide range of viewers.

Seen by over one million people worldwide, The Art of Banksy has already generated excitement in Melbourne, Tel Aviv, Auckland, Toronto, London, and Chicago with rave reviews from critics all around the world. Harper's Bazaar advised "this isn't one to miss," Marie Claire proclaimed it "a must see!," while TimeOut Toronto described The Art of Banksy as "a welcome reminder of the explosive impact of the artist's works, and of the powerful potential of street art."

Conveniently located just moments away from the Golden Gate Bridge, the Palace of Fine Arts is considered one of the most beautiful structures within San Francisco. With over 30,000 sq. ft. of space, the venue provides ample room to showcase Banksy's work in all its glory. Guests will also have the opportunity to enjoy the space's Greco-Roman rotunda and colonnades, immaculately planted grounds, and lagoon before or after visiting the exhibition. The venue stands near the Marina's bustling Chestnut St. featuring esteemed restaurants, eclectic shops, and more. The Palace of Fine Arts features on-site parking and is easily accessible via SFMTA.

For more information about The Art of Banksy, visit banksyexhibit.com/sanfrancisco