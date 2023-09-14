THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE to be Presented at TheatreWorks Silicon Valley

For the holidays, TheatreWorks Silicon Valley will stage The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. In this charming musical comedy, middle-school misfits personified by adult actors face off in a spelling showdown, vying for glory and a coveted slot at the National Spelling Bee. While they wage war with words like “crepuscular” and “hasenpfeffer,” this ragtag crew wrestles with the highs and lows of competition and find self-discovery along the way. At each performance a few audience members are selected to be a part of the fun as competitors, providing them a front row seat to the pandemonium in this heartwarming hit that captures all the chaos, heartbreak, and elation of becoming a childhood champion.

Developed at Barrington Stage Company, this musical transferred to Broadway after a sold-out engagement Off-Broadway at Second Stage Theater. In-demand regional theatre director Meredith McDonough, who formerly served as TheatreWorks Director of New Works, helms this production, with Tony Award winner James Monroe Iglehart collaborating with TheatreWorks as Creative Producer on the work that gave him his Broadway debut.

Previews: Wednesday, November 29 – Friday, December 1, 2023

Opening: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Closes: Sunday, December 24, 2023

ACCESS:

ASL Interpretation: 7:30pm Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Open Captioning: 2pm and 7pm on Sunday, December 17, 2023; 2pm Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Audio Description: 8pm Saturday, December 23, 2023; 2pm Sunday, December 24, 2023

Please register in advance, as service includes a pre-show talk thirty minutes before the performance.

Assistive Listening Devices available at every performance

EVENTS:

Post-show discussions with cast: 7:30pm Wednesday, December 6, 2023;

7:30pm Wednesday, December 20, 2023

WHERE:

Lucie Stern Theatre, 1305 Middlefield Road, Palo Alto

TICKETS: Single tickets (starting at $27) and subscriptions (starting at $107) are currently available.

INFO: For information visit Click Here or call (877)-662-8978

Photo Credit: Reed Flores