THE 2021 RHINO HOLIDAY EXTRAVAGANZA Cancelled

This show will be presented at a later as-yet-to-be-determined date.

Dec. 27, 2021  
Due to increasing concerns about the spread of the Omicron Variant, Theatre Rhinoceros is cancelling its 2021 Holiday Extravaganza at the Gateway Theatre, previously scheduled to perform on Thursday, December 30, 2021. Motivated by concern for the health of their artists, patrons and staff, Theatre Rhinoceros has taken the decision to postpone indefinitely its annual Holiday show. This show will be presented at a later as-yet-to-be-determined date.

"It is with great disappointment that we take this step. We have shown our willingness to run acceptable levels of risk via our hit in-person production of AT THE WAKE OF A DEAD DRAG QUEEN and literally dozens of in-person solo-shows and readings in the earlier part of the "reopening of theatres." Sadly, we do not feel that the current climate affords an acceptable level of risk. Currently we are planning to present HOW BLACK MOTHERS SAY I LOVE YOU at the previously announced first performance of March 17, 2022."

Ticket purchasers, of both full priced and discounted tickets, will be refunded the full purchase price.

Subscribers will be apprised of a replacement offering, when it is known, for this cancellation.

"We salute the artists and patrons who wanted to go forward with his evening. It is those people who have kept Theatre Rhinoceros going through the current crisis, as well as our supporters, both individual and governmental/foundational . We also salute the press who have leant their support to our programming during COVID-19.

Theatre Rhinoceros has survived many historic cataclysms. We are firm in our belief that The Rhino and the theatre community at large will survive the current crisis."

For more information visit: www.TheRhino.org


