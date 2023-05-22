Synergy Theater Takes A Chance On A ROLL OF THE DICE World Premiere

Synergy Theater, the folks who brought you Spontaneous Hitchcock and The Mating Game returns to the Lesher Center for the Arts, at 1601 Civic Drive, Walnut Creek, with the world-debut of A Roll of the Dice: An Improvised Play at the Mercy of Chance! In this completely improvised two-act comedy, there are six outrageous characters but each one can only appear in the next scene of the play if their number comes up on a roll of the dice!

It plays Thursday, July 13, 2023 through Sunday, July 23, 2023 at 8:15 pm, Thursdays - Saturdays, and 3:15 pm on Sundays.

Artistic Director Kenn Adams, explains how it works: "There are six characters and six dice. Now, before each scene, we roll the dice and the only characters who can appear in the scene are the ones whose number comes up on at least one of the dice. Then we roll another dice to see in which of the six locations the scene will be set. The whole thing is this hysterical experiment in continuing the story while, at the same time, justifying why we just ended up in this particular place and with these particular people. "

"Improvisation," says company member Nikki Vilas, "is all about giving up control. In A Roll of the Dice, we have no choice as to when we enter or where we're going to be. So there's really nothing to do except go with the flow."

"As always, the goal is to tell a great story." explains veteran company member Julie Stein. "The challenge here is to take whatever combination of characters and place we end up with and use it to further the narrative."

Kenn Adams has over 30 years of experience as a professional improviser and is the author of the book How to Improvise a Full-Length Play: The Art of Spontaneous Theater. He began his career in New York City as a performing member of Freestyle Repertory Theater, aka TheaterSports New York. With FRT, Kenn performed TheaterSports on New York City's famed Theater Row for ten years. During this time, he created the well-known short-form improv games Sit, Stand and Kneel and Ding/Buzz (or The Family Dinner). Both of those games have become staples of the short-form improv stage and were featured regularly on the popular television shows Whose Line is it Anyway? and Trust Us With Your Life. Kenn also created The Story Spine, a simple tool for learning and practicing the fundamentals of improvisational storytelling. The Story Spine has been embraced by improvisers, writers, directors and instructors the world over.

The Lesher Center for the Arts, George and Sonja Vukasin Theatre

1601 Civic Drive, Walnut Creek, CA 94596

July 13 - July 23, 2023

Thursdays - Saturdays at 8:15 pm and Sundays at 3:15 pm

$25.00 Buy online at Click Here or by phone at (925) 943-7469