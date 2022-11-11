Symphony San Jose to Present TCHAIKOVSKY FLUTE This January
Stravinsky's Chant du Rossignol introduces the concert, followed by Sibelius' final, greatest symphony.
During its 21st concert season, Symphony San Jose features acclaimed solo artists chosen for their virtuosity and their singular magic on their instrument. Last season the Symphony first welcomed world-renowned flutist Denis Bouriakov. With brilliant artistry, Bouriakov adds to the flute's repertory by identifying and transcribing works that will allow it to shine; and he returns this year to perform Tchaikovsky's magnificent Violin Concert - on the flute!
Performance Details:
Who: Symphony San Jose presents
What: TCHAIKOVSKY FLUTE
When: Saturday, January 21, 2023 at 8:00pm and Sunday, January 22, 2023 at 2:30pm
Where: The California Theatre, 345 South First Street, downtown San Jose, 95113. Convenient, inexpensive parking is available at a city-owned garage one-and-a-half blocks from the theater at San Carlos Street with entrances on Second and Third streets.
THE PROGRAM:
Igor Stravinsky: Chant du Rossignol
Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 7
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky: Violin Concerto arranged for Flute
Conductor: Jayce Ogren. Soloist: Denis Bouriakov, flute
Conductor Jayce Ogren bio: https://www.symphonysanjose.org/performers/jayce-ogren/
Flutist Denis Bouriakov bio: https://www.symphonysanjose.org/performers/denis-bouriakov-2/
SINGLE TICKET PRICES: $55 - $115
TICKETS: Phone: 408.286.2600 ext. 1
Website: www.symphonysanjose.org
Email: jmeyers@symphonysanjose.org
Walk-Up Box Office: 325 South First Street, San Jose, 95113. Located between San Carlos and San Salvador Street next to the California Theatre. Ticket Office Hours: Monday through Friday, 10am to 5pm.
NOTE: Subscriptions for the season are also available for packages of four. The full season runs through June 2023. Four-program packages range from $204 to $420. (Prices include Theatre Preservation Fee)
November 11, 2022
