Symphony San Jose Presents SERENADE TO MUSIC at Mission Santa Clara in March
The performance is on Saturday, March 25 in Santa Clara.
Symphony San José and Symphony San José Chorale present "Serenade to Music". The performance is on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 7pm, at Mission Santa Clara. Located on the campus of Santa Clara University, 500 El Camino Real, Santa Clara, CA 95053
Symphony San José and Symphony San José Chorale, under the direction of Elena Sharkova, present a program of Romantic choral-orchestral music featuring moving and melodious compositions inspired by great poetry and the magic of nature. Well-known masters of the last century - Claude Debussy, Ralph V. Williams and Gustav Holst share the bill with exciting contemporary composers Tarik O'Regan and Jake Runestad.
Chorale Director: Elena Sharkova
THE PROGRAM:
Ralph Vaughan Williams Serenade to Music
Ralph Vaughan Williams Toward the Unknown Region
Gustav Holst Hymns from the Rig Veda, Waters, Vena...
Claude Debussy Salut Printemps
Jake Runestad Into the Light. (West Coast Premiere)
Tarik O'Regan Bring Rest Sweet Dreaming Child
PRICES: $25 to $45 (Adults $45. Students $25.) General admission.