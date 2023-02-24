Symphony San Jose Presents SERENADE TO MUSIC at Mission Santa Clara in March

Symphony San José and Symphony San José Chorale present "Serenade to Music". The performance is on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 7pm, at Mission Santa Clara. Located on the campus of Santa Clara University, 500 El Camino Real, Santa Clara, CA 95053

Symphony San José and Symphony San José Chorale, under the direction of Elena Sharkova, present a program of Romantic choral-orchestral music featuring moving and melodious compositions inspired by great poetry and the magic of nature. Well-known masters of the last century - Claude Debussy, Ralph V. Williams and Gustav Holst share the bill with exciting contemporary composers Tarik O'Regan and Jake Runestad.

Chorale Director: Elena Sharkova

THE PROGRAM:

Ralph Vaughan Williams Serenade to Music

Ralph Vaughan Williams Toward the Unknown Region

Gustav Holst Hymns from the Rig Veda, Waters, Vena...

Claude Debussy Salut Printemps

Jake Runestad Into the Light. (West Coast Premiere)

Tarik O'Regan Bring Rest Sweet Dreaming Child

PRICES: $25 to $45 (Adults $45. Students $25.) General admission.