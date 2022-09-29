Symphony San Jose Presents LA GRAND VIOLA
Performances are October 22 and 23.
During its 21st concert season, Symphony San Jose will feature acclaimed solo artists chosen for their virtuosity and their singular magic on their instrument. With its deep, resonant sound, the viola is known as the orchestra's inner voice; but its solo magic is equally powerful. Dazzling English violist Timothy Ridout, one of Europe's foremost young stars, performs two contrasting works, Williams' Suite for Viola and Paganini's Sonata per la Grand Viola.
Who: Symphony San Jose presents
What: LA GRAND VIOLA
When: Saturday, October 22, 2022 at 8:00pm and Sunday, October 23, 2022 at 2:30pm
Where: The California Theatre, 345 South First Street, downtown San Jose, 95113. Nearby, inexpensive parking available on San Carlos Street (city-owned) garage with entrances on 2nd and 3rd Streets.
THE PROGRAM:
Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Ballade in A minor
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Suite for Viola
Niccolò Paganini: Sonata per la Grand Viola
Felix Mendelssohn: Symphony No 4 Italian
Soloist: Timothy Ridout, viola. Conductor: Tito Muñoz.
This will mark the first appearance at Symphony San Jose for the talented soloist.
SINGLE TICKET PRICES: $55 - $115
TICKETS: Phone: 408.286.2600 ext. 1
Website: www.symphonysanjose.org