Symphony San Jose Presents LA GRAND VIOLA

During its 21st concert season, Symphony San Jose will feature acclaimed solo artists chosen for their virtuosity and their singular magic on their instrument. With its deep, resonant sound, the viola is known as the orchestra's inner voice; but its solo magic is equally powerful. Dazzling English violist Timothy Ridout, one of Europe's foremost young stars, performs two contrasting works, Williams' Suite for Viola and Paganini's Sonata per la Grand Viola.

Who: Symphony San Jose presents

What: LA GRAND VIOLA

When: Saturday, October 22, 2022 at 8:00pm and Sunday, October 23, 2022 at 2:30pm

Where: The California Theatre, 345 South First Street, downtown San Jose, 95113. Nearby, inexpensive parking available on San Carlos Street (city-owned) garage with entrances on 2nd and 3rd Streets.

THE PROGRAM:

Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Ballade in A minor

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Suite for Viola

Niccolò Paganini: Sonata per la Grand Viola

Felix Mendelssohn: Symphony No 4 Italian

Soloist: Timothy Ridout, viola. Conductor: Tito Muñoz.

This will mark the first appearance at Symphony San Jose for the talented soloist.

SINGLE TICKET PRICES: $55 - $115

TICKETS: Phone: 408.286.2600 ext. 1

Website: www.symphonysanjose.org