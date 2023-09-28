Symphony San Jose Performs BACH-TOBERFEST! Next Month

The concerts are Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7:30pm and Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 2:30pm.
The California Theatre courtyard transforms into a Beer Garden as Symphony San Jose celebrates not Oktoberfest…but BACHTOBERFEST. Enjoy a stein and the orchestral music of J.S. Bach, and two other composers greatly inspired by the Baroque giant.
Where: The California Theatre, 345 South First Street, downtown San Jose, 95113. Convenient, inexpensive parking is available at a city-owned garage one-and-a-half blocks from the theater at San Carlos Street with entrances on Second and Third streets.
J.S. Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 3
J.S. Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 5
Michael-Thomas Foumai: Music from the Castle of Heaven
Felix Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 5 (Reformation)
Nathan Aspinall, conductor: Australian conductor Nathan Aspinall has led orchestras across the globe including in the USA, Europe and Australasia. His work is characterized by insightful musicianship, innovative programming and meaningful community engagement.
Soloists: Jonathan Salzedo, harpsichord; MyungJu Yeo, flute; & Robin Mayforth, violin
