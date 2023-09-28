Symphony San Jose Performs BACH-TOBERFEST! Next Month

The concerts are Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7:30pm and Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 2:30pm.

By: Sep. 28, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Meet the Leading Ladies (Who Lunch) of the COMPANY National Tour Photo 1 Video: Meet the Leading Ladies (Who Lunch) of the COMPANY National Tour
Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG On Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Merch in Our Theatre Shop!
Cast Set For the 2023-24 National Tour of ANNIE Photo 3 Cast Set For the 2023-24 National Tour of ANNIE
Shop New and Popular Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 4 Shop New and Popular Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop!

Symphony San Jose Performs BACH-TOBERFEST! Next Month

Symphony San Jose Performs BACH-TOBERFEST! Next Month

The California Theatre courtyard transforms into a Beer Garden as Symphony San Jose celebrates not Oktoberfest…but BACHTOBERFEST. Enjoy a stein and the orchestral music of J.S. Bach, and two other composers greatly inspired by the Baroque giant.

 

Where: The California Theatre, 345 South First Street, downtown San Jose, 95113. Convenient, inexpensive parking is available at a city-owned garage one-and-a-half blocks from the theater at San Carlos Street with entrances on Second and Third streets.

THE PROGRAM:

J.S. Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 3

J.S. Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 5

Michael-Thomas Foumai:  Music from the Castle of Heaven

Felix Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 5 (Reformation)

 

ARTISTS

Nathan Aspinall, conductor: Australian conductor Nathan Aspinall has led orchestras across the globe including in the USA, Europe and Australasia. His work is characterized by insightful musicianship, innovative programming and meaningful community engagement.

 

Soloists: Jonathan Salzedo, harpsichord; MyungJu Yeo, flute; & Robin Mayforth, violin




RELATED STORIES - San Francisco / Bay Area

1
San José Chamber Orchestra to Present OPENING NIGHT in October Photo
San José Chamber Orchestra to Present OPENING NIGHT in October

San José Chamber Orchestra will open its 33rd concert season with OPENING NIGHT, Sunday, October 15 at 7:00pm at St. Francis Episcopal Church in San José.

2
Marin Theatre Company Will Host Fall Benefit in November Photo
Marin Theatre Company Will Host Fall Benefit in November

Marin Theatre Company has announced that Broadway sensation and Seattle-based artist Sara Porkalob (1776) will be a featured performer along with internationally renowned Alpha Rhythm Kings and more at Marin Theatre Company’s Fall Benefit. Learn more about the benefit and find out how to get tickets here!

3
DEATH OF A SALESMAN Comes to African-American Shakespeare Company Next Month Photo
DEATH OF A SALESMAN Comes to African-American Shakespeare Company Next Month

The African-American Shakespeare Company will present Arthur Miller’s Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize winning Death of a Salesmen for six performances only at the Taube Auditorium.  Learn more about the play and find out how to get tickets here!

4
Conductor Elim Chan Replaces Daniel Harding in SF Symphony Performances of Gustav Holsts T Photo
Conductor Elim Chan Replaces Daniel Harding in SF Symphony Performances of Gustav Holst's THE PLANETS

Conductor Elim Chan joins the San Francisco Symphony October 26–28 for performances of Gustav Holst’s The Planets at Davies Symphony Hall. Learn more about the performance here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Ariana DeBose Leads Disney's WISH Movie Musical Trailer Video
Ariana DeBose Leads Disney's WISH Movie Musical Trailer
Leslie Odom Jr. on Why PURLIE VICTORIOUS Is a 'Very Rare Piece' Video
Leslie Odom Jr. on Why PURLIE VICTORIOUS Is a 'Very Rare Piece'
Lele Pons Dances to 'El Tango de Roxanne' From MOULIN ROUGE! on DWTS Video
Lele Pons Dances to 'El Tango de Roxanne' From MOULIN ROUGE! on DWTS
View all Videos

San Francisco / Bay Area SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Cruel Intentions: The '90s Musical
Victoria Theatre (9/08-10/01)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Interplay: Pekka Kuusisto
Davies Symphony Hall (10/06-10/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Nutcracker
Center for Performing Arts (12/08-12/10)VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Dance Series 1
Cowell Theater (9/29-10/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Salonen Conducts An Alpine Symphony
Davies Symphony Hall (9/29-10/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Wolf Play
Ashby Stage (9/02-10/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Santastic!
Guggenheim Entertainment at 3Below (12/09-12/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Batiashvili/Capuçon/Thibaudet
Davies Symphony Hall (10/15-10/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ain't Misbehavin presented by Contra Costa Musical Theatre Starring Dedrick Weathersby
Lesher Center for The Arts (10/13-10/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Bay Phil Presents Broadway’s Best
Chabot College Performing Arts Center (10/01-10/01)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You