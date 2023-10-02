Steinway Society Presents Pianist Anne-Marie McDermott Live And Streamed, October 29

Steinway Society Presents Pianist Anne-Marie McDermott Live And Streamed, October 29

The Bay Area presents multi-award-winning classical pianist Anne-Marie McDermott on October 29, at 2:30 pm at the Visual and Performing Arts Center in Cupertino, Ca.

To meet the needs of a diverse community of patrons, Steinway Society also offers a livestream option to watch the concert live and provide “unlimited listens” for 48 hours afterward. Program notes and a complimentary recorded pre-concert lecture by classical music expert Dr. Gary Lemco are available for ticket holders at www.steinwaysociety.com.

McDermott balances a versatile career, performing solo recitals, concerts, and chamber music as a soloist and collaborator. McDermott has performed internationally with many leading orchestras.

As a soloist, McDermott has recorded the complete Prokofiev Piano Sonatas, Bach English Suites and Partitas (named Gramophone Magazine's Editor's Choice), and most recently, Gershwin's Complete Works for Piano and Orchestra with the Dallas Symphony and Justin Brown.

In addition to her many performance achievements, McDermott serves as the Artistic Director of the famed Bravo! Vail Valley Music Festival in Colorado. She is also Artistic Director of The Ocean Reef Chamber Music Festival and The Avila Chamber Music Celebration in Curaçao. As an adjudicator, she most recently served on the jury of the Sixteenth Van Cliburn International Piano Competition in 2022. 

As a chamber music performer, McDermott is a long-time member of the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center. McDermott studied at the Manhattan School of Music, was a Young Concert Artists auditions winner and received an Avery Fisher Career Grant award.

Steinway Society - The Bay Area is a nonprofit organization based in Silicon Valley. Now in its 29th season, this dedicated group of musicians, pianists, teachers, and arts lovers promotes excellence in piano performance and music education. Each season, Steinway Society presents a series of classical piano concerts featuring international award-winning pianists, as well as an active school music program. For more information on season subscriptions, individual tickets, the artists, and Steinway Society, go to www.SteinwaySociety.com or contact (408) 300-5635.  

 

THE PROGRAM: 

Schubert Piano Sonata D Major D.850

Intermission

Schubert Piano Sonata B Flat Major D. 960

Single Live Tickets: $45 to $70 

General Admission: $70/$60/$50

Senior & student: $65/$55/$45

Livestream online: $25 per household / live + unlimited listens for 48 hours 

Purchase Tickets: Click Here

Box Office: 408.300.5635

Email: office@steinwaysociety.com




