Smuin's THE CHRISTMAS BALLET To Live Stream World Premieres and More

Smuin kicks off the holiday season with the first-ever virtual edition of its ever-popular The Christmas Ballet program. Featuring the best of both worlds-breathtaking classical ballet as well as festive contemporary numbers-this season's thrilling presentation of the longtime holiday tradition will take place online, with time-honored favorites and new surprises, set to holiday tunes and incorporating ballet, tap, jazz, and swing. Each night will include a variety of live streamed performances by different "pods" of Smuin artists dancing classic Christmas Ballet works, plus premieres from Company artists and Smuin alumni Amy Seiwert, Rex Wheeler, and Emmy Award-winning choreographer Ben Needham-Wood. Surprise highlights from previous performances, such as Smuin's iconic "Santa Baby," will also be shown.

The Christmas Ballet will be presented online December 11-24 (see below for full schedule). For tickets ($49-$139) and more information, the public may visit www.smuinballet.org.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of The Christmas Ballet, which premiered in 1995. Along with a return to Michael Smuin's original pieces, the company will unwrap new surprises from Smuin's multi-talented artists as well as Smuin alumni Amy Seiwert, Rex Wheeler, and Ben Needham-Wood. Smuin artists returned to the studio earlier this fall and began working safely in small "pods" on solos and duets, with physical contact restricted allowing performers to safely work in selected pairings. Three different programs will be presented by each "pod," offering a delightful mélange of live performance and recorded highlights from past Christmas Ballet presentations. Single performance tickets will be offered, as well as all-access passes to view all performances. Smuin devotees can also purchase gift pack options, bundling tickets with Smuin-branded masks, dancer trading cards, and a packet of "snow" to bring Smuin's favorite Christmas Ballet tradition home. Special events including cocktail hours will be announced at a later date - for the latest information and updates, the public may visit www.smuinballet.org.

Program A

Sat, Dec 12 @ 4pm; Sun, Dec 13 @ 4pm; Fri, Dec 18 @ 7:30pm; Sun, Dec 20 @ 12pm; Wed, Dec 23 @ 7:30pm (previously recorded)

Featuring Smuin artists Brandon Alexander, Cassidy Isaacson, Terez Dean Orr, and John Speed Orr, this program will unveil the world premiere of "What Are You Doing New Year's Eve?" by Imagery Artistic Director and former Smuin Choreographer in Residence Amy Seiwert, plus a contemporary new work by Isaacson set to indie artist Harry Hudson's "'Zat You Santa Claus?" Also on the program are Rex Wheeler's "Silver Bells," Nicole Haskins' playful "J-I-N-G-L-E Bells," and "Domine" and "La Virgen" by Michael Smuin. Recordings of select dances from previous Christmas Ballet performances, such as Smuin's iconic "Santa Baby" featuring the "world's longest feather boa," will also be shown.

Program B

Sat, Dec 12 @ 7:30pm; Wed, Dec 16 @ 7:30pm; Sat, Dec 19 @ 4pm; Sun, Dec 20 @ 4pm; Thu, Dec 24 @ 12pm (previously recorded)

Featuring Smuin artists Ian Buchanan, Maggie Carey, Tess Lane, and Max van der Sterre, this festive and innovative program will include the world premiere of "Snow Day" by Smuin alum Rex Wheeler set to Johnny Mathis' classic "Sleigh Ride," as well as a fresh new version of "White Christmas" choreographed by the dancers of this pod. Rounding out the bill are Michael Smuin's feisty "Riu, riu, chiu," and "Hodie Cristus Natus Est," as well as the sprightly "Zither Carol" and a beautiful pas de deux set to Willie Nelson's "Pretty Paper." Recordings of select dances from previous Christmas Ballet performances, such as Smuin's iconic "Santa Baby," will also be shown.

Program C

Fri, Dec 11 @ 7:30pm; Sun, Dec 13 @ 12pm; Thurs, Dec 17 @ 7:30pm; Sat, Dec 19 @ 7:30pm; Tue, Dec 22 @ 7:30pm (previously recorded)

Featuring Smuin artists Tessa Barbour, Mengjun Chen, Ricardo Dyer, Lauren Pschirrer, and Brennan Wall, this program will include a not-to-be-missed world premiere set to Queen's "Thank God It's Christmas" from former Smuin dancer and Emmy Award-winning choreographer Ben Needham-Wood, a beautiful new piece created by Barbour set to "We Wish You a Merry Christmas" by 101 Strings Orchestra, plus a duet by Wall set to Arcangelo Corelli's "Christmas Concerto." Audiences can also look forward to select works from Smuin's holiday repertoire including "Resonet in Laudibus" by Smuin Artistic Director Celia Fushille, and Michael Smuin's spirited crowd-pleaser "Drummer Boy," "Baby It's Cold Outside," and the lively tap dance "Bells of Dublin." Recordings of select dances from previous Christmas Ballet performances, such as Smuin's iconic "Santa Baby," will also be shown.

