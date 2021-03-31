Smuin's SPRING AL FRESCO Brings Fresh New Works, Songbook Favorites

Smuin dancers perform highlights from founder Michael Smuin's canon of classical and pop favorites.

Mar. 31, 2021  
Smuin Contemporary Ballet announces its Spring al Fresco performances featuring three fresh programs highlighting "Smuin Songbook" favorites, plus a fourth show unveiling all-new dancer creations.

Pre-recorded at an outdoor venue, each program will star a different "pod" of Smuin dancers performing highlights from founder Michael Smuin's canon of classical and pop favorites, playful solos from "The Tempest," an excerpt from acclaimed choreographer Trey McIntyre's "Blue Until June," and more.

The special fourth showing, Offstage/Onscreen 2021, will be dedicated to unveiling exciting new dance films choreographed, danced, and recorded by Smuin's multi-talented artists in gorgeous outdoor settings around the Bay Area.

For tickets ($25 single tickets, $75 all-access pass for all four streams), the public may visit www.smuinballet.org.


