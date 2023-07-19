Smuin Kicks Off 30th Season With World Premiere By Darrell Grand Moultrie, Johnny Cash Ballet, More

Smuin will kick off its 30th season with a World Premiere by one of America's most sought-after choreographers, Darrell Grand Moultrie.

By: Jul. 19, 2023

Celebrating three decades of bringing innovative dance to the Bay Area, Smuin will kick off its 30th season with a World Premiere by one of America's most sought-after choreographers, Darrell Grand Moultrie, set to music by Grammy, Emmy, and Golden Globe Award winning composer Charles Fox.

Smuin audiences welcome the return of Moultrie to the company, who presented the Bay Area premiere of Jazzin' in 2013. He has created works for American Ballet Theatre, Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, and other leading companies around the world, plus choreography for Beyoncé, tap legend Savion Glover, and more. Moultrie's premiere for Smuin will unite him with Fox, the acclaimed composer for film and television as well as popular songs (“Killing Me Softly,” “I Got a Name”), who also created the scores for Michael Smuin's Zorro! (to be revived later this season) and A Song for Dead Warriors (presented by San Francisco Ballet and filmed for PBS' Dance in America). Also on the bill is James Kudelka's The Man in Black, a contemporary ballet danced in cowboy boots to the music of Johnny Cash. This captivating piece is an ode to American working-class grit featuring complex choreography influenced by popular country-western dance styles including line, square, swing, and step dancing. Rounding out the program is San Francisco-based, internationally acclaimed choreographer Val Caniparoli with the playful Tutto Eccetto il Lavandino (everything but the kitchen sink). This dynamic 11-part neoclassical work embraces the music of Italian Baroque composer Antonio Vivaldi and celebrates the incredible athleticism and versatility of the Smuin dancers.

For tickets ($25-$89) or more information, the public may call 415-912-1899 or visit Click Here.

 

DATES & LOCATIONS: 

WALNUT CREEK:

September 15-16, 2023

7:30pm Fri, Sept. 15

2pm Sat, Sept. 16

Lesher Center for the Arts

1601 Civic Drive, Walnut Creek

(925) 943-7469 or Click Here

Tickets ($25-$89)

MOUNTAIN VIEW:

September 21-24, 2023

7:30pm Thurs, Sept. 21
7:30pm Fri, Sept. 22

2pm & 7:30pm Sat, Sept. 23

2pm Sun, Sept. 24

Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts

500 Castro Street, Mountain View

(650) 903-6000 or Click Here

Tickets ($25-$89)

 

SAN FRANCISCO:

September 29-October 7, 2023

7:30pm Fri, Sept. 29

2pm & 7:30pm Sat, Sept. 30

2pm Sun, Oct. 1

7:30pm Thurs, Oct. 5

7:30pm Fri, Oct. 6

7:30pm Sat, Oct. 7

 

Cowell Theater

2 Marina Blvd, San Francisco

(415) 912-1899 or Click Here

Tickets ($25-$89)

 

Discounts available for students and groups of 10 or more.




Recommended For You