Smuin Announces HUMP DAY BALLETS Showcasing Hit Ballets From Its History

Smuin Contemporary Ballet continues to develop novel ways of sharing inspiring art and staying connected with its community during the Shelter-in-Place order, beginning with its new Hump Day Ballets series. Every Wednesday through the month of April, a different ballet from Smuin's repertoire, curated by a current Company dancer, will be released to the public.

Accompanied by a video intro, these pre-recorded performances will be available for 48 hours only, and viewing instructions will be announced through Smuin's email list, Facebook (facebook.com/SmuinBallet), and Instagram (instagram.com/smuinballet). The sharing of these productions is made possible by the generous support of Smuin's partners-the choreographers, unions, and composers providing permission outside of standard contracts to share these creations with the community. For more information or to sign up for Smuin's email list, the public may visit smuinballet.org.

Smuin's upcoming selection on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 will feature Emmy Award-winning choreographer and dancer Ben Needham-Wood's pick: Broken Open choreographed by Amy Seiwert. Premiered by the Company in September 2015, the San Francisco Chronicle called the work "Endlessly inventive. Fascinating." Formerly the Choreographer-in-Residence at Smuin, Seiwert now leads Sacramento Ballet as its Artistic Director. As a choreographer, her collaborations with artists of other disciplines and commitment to experimental work from a classical base have shown her to be an invaluable voice in the Bay Area dance community. Broken Open is set to an innovative score from internationally acclaimed cellist and composer Julia Kent, who creates music using looped cello, discovered sounds, and electronics. Her music has been featured in a number of films and on NPR's "Radiolab," and she has composed and performed music for both theatre and dance.

For more than 25 years Smuin has pushed the boundaries of contemporary ballet by presenting works that engage and delight audiences with their uncommon physicality and expression. Founded in San Francisco in 1994 by Tony and Emmy award-winning choreographer Michael Smuin, the company is committed to creating work that merges the diverse vocabularies of classical ballet and contemporary dance. Since 2007, Artistic Director Celia Fushille has built on Michael Smuin's legacy by creating her own vision and expanding the company's repertoire. Fushille has invited numerous choreographers to create works that highlight the Smuin artists' extraordinary versatility, presenting pieces that are unique, joyful, athletic and inventive.





