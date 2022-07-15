After two years away from the outdoor stage at Sanborn County Park, Silicon Valley Shakespeare is returning with two epic productions running in repertory from Friay, July 29, 2002, through Sunday, September 4, 2022.

Kicking off the series is William Shakespeare's Measure for Measure, about a world where authority goes unchecked and power is abused. At the center of the tale is novice nun, Isabella, who is given a nefarious proposition by the powerful Angelo: her brother's life for her virginity.

"Measure for Measure is considered by many as one of Shakespeare's darker and more complicated works," said SVS Artistic Director Angie Higgins. "First performed in 1604, with grand themes like religion, morality, sexism, and gender inequality, we're excited to share our rendition with modern-day audiences who are still facing these complicated and polarizing ideas today."

Jane Austen's Sense and Sensibility, adapted by Kate Hamill, rounds out Silicon Valley Shakespeare's summer series, showcasing the fortunes (and misfortunes) of the iconic Dashwood sisters after the sudden death of their father leaves them financially destitute and socially vulnerable. Set in gossipy late 18th century England, with a fresh female voice, the play is full of humor, emotional depth, and bold theatricality.

And in SVS' continued mission to make theatre accessible to everyone, the Sunday, August 14th performance of Measure for Measure, and the Sunday, August 21st performance of Sense and Sensibility, will be ASL-interpreted. Additionally, ushers who use ASL will be available, and complimentary scripts will be provided at the box office, on loan, for hard-of-hearing patrons.

Since 1999, Silicon Valley Shakespeare has presented more than 50 productions that include renditions of The Bard's oeuvre, important and celebrated theatre classics, and original bodies of work. SVS has been a recipient of multiple honors and recognitions including Best Local Theatre Company by Metro readers. This year marks SVS' 18th season at Sanborn Park.

Measure for Measure is directed by SVS Dramaturg Doll Piccotto, and Sense and Sensibility is directed by SVS Artistic Director Angie Higgins. Tickets and series subscriptions are available at svshakespeare.org.