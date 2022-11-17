Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Silicon Valley Shakespeare Presents SCROOGE At History Park San José

Audience members are encouraged to dress in their Dickens-inspired ensembles and to be prepared to encounter A Christmas Carol unlike any they have ever seen before.

Nov. 17, 2022  

Silicon Valley Shakespeare's inaugural production of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol, by the late Richard Orlando (Northside Theatre Company founder and Artistic Director), will take audience members back in time with Ebenezer Scrooge as he literally walks down memory lane.

"Richard Orlando's adaptation doesn't shy away from the fact that A Christmas Carol is a ghost story set in a world of darkness, which illuminates the journey of Ebenezer finding redemption in a meaningful way," said SVS Artistic Director and A Christmas Carol's Co-director Angie Higgins. "His telling truly embodies Silicon Valley Shakespeare's mission to innovate the classics. We are honored to continue his legacy and, in the spirit that he crafted the adaptation, find new ways to explore this classic that will truly draw audiences into the world of Ebenezer Scrooge."

Dickens wrote his lauded story in 1843 as a way of condemning the rampant poverty of the Victorian age. And with the plight of the houseless increasing-especially in SVS' Bay Area backyard-SVS' staging of this classic uniquely aligns with their ongoing mission to illuminate and inspire audiences in an innovative way.

About the organization and production, Executive Director Annalisa Tkacheff adds, "This is such an exciting time for SVS. Getting through the past few years has been challenging but thanks to the immense support from our patrons and donors, we're back and better than ever. Adding a holiday production to the mix for the very first time is a welcome new adventure and we can't wait to share A Christmas Carol with our audiences."

Set against the expansive backdrop of History Park San José's 14 acres of preserved and reproduced homes from a long-gone era, this immersive and walking production is a unique holiday experience for the entire family. The immersive theatre production is estimated to traverse a distance of approximately 1,000 steps; a seated and ASL-interpreted performance will take place at 2 PM on Sunday, December 11th.

Audience members are encouraged to dress in their Dickens-inspired ensembles and to be prepared to encounter A Christmas Carol unlike any they have ever seen before. Patrons are also encouraged to participate in a toy drive supporting Family Giving Tree; more information is available on SVS' website.

Since 1999, Silicon Valley Shakespeare has presented more than 50 productions that include renditions of The Bard's oeuvre, important and celebrated theatre classics, and original bodies of work. SVS has been a recipient of multiple honors and recognitions including Best Local Theatre Company by Metro readers.

Capacity is limited to 65 theatregoers per performance and tickets are selling fast! Tickets are available now at svshakespeare.org.




