Shotgun Players Presents THE FLICK By Annie Baker

In a suburban movie house we meet three employees: Sam, a white man in his 30s who still lives with his parents; Rose, a young white woman struggling to be cool; and Avery, a young black man and film trivia genius. Race, class, and the universal quest for intimacy are intricately interwoven in this fascinating slice of Americana. "Funny, heartbreaking, sly, and unblinking" -The New York Times. The Flick begins previews on Thursday, August 22; opens on Thursday, August 29; and runs through Sunday, September 22, 2019, at the Ashby Stage.



Shotgun Players Managing Director Liz Lisle says, "Shotgun has become known as a company that puts on plays that investigate the human condition, and that can mean a lot of different things. Sometimes our moments of reckoning are pretty extreme-considerations of life and death, tragedy and survival type stuff. But that's not the only way life happens, and it's certainly not the only place where really profound and interesting human interactions occur. In this building, we consider it our job to tell stories about people that don't traditionally get a spotlight. The Flick is this incredible play in that it allows us a chance to spend time with a group of people who don't get regular consideration-movie theater employees. There are no earthquakes in this play, and nobody dies. But the interactions these characters have, and how they proceed through time is riveting-if you give yourself over to it."



The cast of The Flick features Chris Ginesi, Justin Howard, Ari Rampy, and Rob Dario. The creative team features set design by Randy Wong-Westbrooke, lighting design by Kurt Landisman, costume design by Nikki Anderson Joy, sound and video design by Kris Barrera, assistant direction by Linda Girón, stage management by Heather Kelly-Laws, props design by Devon LaBelle, intimacy choreography by Elena Wright, and production assistance by Liz Johnson.



More at shotgunplayers.org/online/article/the-flick





