Sharp & Fine Announces World Premiere Of IPHIGENIA

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Sharp & Fine has announced its next evening-length show, Iphigenia, premiering October 23 -25 at Z Space in San Francisco. Based on a tragedy by Euripides, Iphigenia features a cast of six performers, devised dialogue and live music.﻿

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﻿Iphigenia runs for three performances, October 23 - 25, Friday to Saturday at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets, $25 - $45, go on sale August 1 at zspace.org. For more information visit sharpandfine.org/iphigenia.﻿

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﻿Under the direction of sisters and company co-founders Megan and Shannon Kurashige, Iphigenia combines the artistic elements that Sharp & Fine has honed over more than a decade: visually evocative storytelling, exuberant choreography and original music. It is, however, the company’s first major project based on an existing play.﻿

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﻿“Euripides wrote this play over 2,400 years ago,” said Shannon. “And it still feels strikingly relevant. It’s about a king who sacrifices his daughter for the sake of going to war. How often do we see less powerful people being sacrificed by those with more power? How often do leaders make choices we don’t agree with?”﻿

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﻿Megan and Shannon are developing the work in collaboration with performers Eric Avery, Charmaine Butcher, Kira Fargas, Molly Levy, Hadassah Perry and Ryan Rouland Smith. “We are fortunate to be working with a cast of absolutely spectacular artists,” said Megan. “They are each so generous and willing to bring their individual artistry together and experiment. We feel like we’re creating new ways of working as a devising ensemble to wrestle with the urgent questions this very old story provokes.”﻿

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﻿Sharp & Fine commissioned new music from composer and percussionist Jordan Glenn, who returns in his fifth collaboration with the company. Glenn will be joined on stage each night by Ben Davis on cello, Jessica Folson on violin, Cory Wright on reeds and flute, and Matt Wrobel on guitar.﻿

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﻿Additional collaborators include award-winning lighting designer Allen Willner, Costume Designer Emily Kurashige, set designer Mika Hamamura and stage manager Christina Larson.﻿

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﻿For more information visit sharpandfine.org/iphigenia.

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