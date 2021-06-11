Shakespeare By The Sea Announces Live Performances for Summer 2021!

After a year of virtual productions, Shakespeare by the Sea has announced its return to live performances at Point Fermin Park in San Pedro. Following all LA County Health Department safety protocols, SBTS is presenting the two shows originally slated for summer 2019. The festival will open with Richard III and will continue with Love's Labour's Lost.

Richard III will be helmed by SBTS Associate Festival Director Stephanie A. Coltrin, returning for her 12th consecutive season. Love's Labour's Lost will be directed by Amanda McRaven (American Shakespeare Center, California Rep)

The Wars of the Roses between the houses of York and Lancaster have finally culminated in relative peace under King Edward IV. But Richard of Gloucester has his own plans; to take the throne for himself and to become King Richard III. Ruthless and deceptive while being charming and politically astute, he murders and manipulates his way to becoming perhaps the most notorious monarch to sit the throne, but doesn't keep it for long.

Love's Labour's Lost is a love letter to love. A young king and his companions vow to swear off worldly pleasures and devote themselves to scholastic pursuits. But when the Princess of France and her crew arrive, their oath immediately proves difficult to keep. A witty and silly meditation on what love does to us and what it asks of us.

Designers for Richard III and Love's Labour's Lost are Scenic Designer Christopher Beyries, Costume Designers A. Jeffrey Schoenberg and Allison Dillard, and Sound Engineer Cinthia Nava-Palmer. Jessie Vacchiano is Sound Designer for Richard III. The Tour Manager is Kira Sherman and the Stage Manager is Elena Cruz.

Sponsors: Shakespeare by the Sea is supported by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors through the Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture, the City of Los Angeles Department of Cultural Affairs, and The Norris Foundation.

In the absence of a 2019 Summer Festival SBTS has kept our artists and audiences engaged throughout the pandemic by producing a cadre of virtual productions: Titus Andronicus, Measure for Measure, Richard II and Twelfth Night. All 4 productions are posted on Shakespeare by the Sea's YouTube Channel available to watch anytime: Youtube.com/ShakespearebytheSea1

Founder and Producing Artistic Director Lisa Coffi comments, "Over the last year, we have learned that we are a creative bunch of people. That we are resilient, steadfast, and committed to finding ways to present theatre. That the desire and drive to communicate and connect even when in isolation is universal. We have all had time to reflect, reorganize, reprioritize what is important to us as individuals and as a company, and we have become more thankful, patient, and forgiving with each other. We have embraced the virtual and digital age and have incorporated many useful tools into our work and workflows and will continue to utilize them where appropriate. The yearning, however, for live performances is persistent, and we feel confident enough in our ability to present a live performance safely, that we are moving forward with our "Go Live" plans for these two productions.``

Associate Festival Director Stephanie Coltrin continues, "I'm so proud of the fact that through all of the heartbreak and challenges of the last year, that we were able to pivot and to create virtual projects that engaged artists and audiences in a virtual space. But boy, I can't wait to get back into a shared space with actors and audiences. Yes, it will be different this year, but I know that every time the actors walk on stage is going to be a moment of magic. It's been so gratifying to produce our virtual work, and know that virtual work will be something we continue going forward, but there is nothing like the magic of artists connecting with an audience, and I can't wait."

Founded in 1998, and funded entirely by donations and grants, Shakespeare by the Sea provides theatre presentations that incorporate community values and ideas into a timeless and dynamic theatrical experience. Typically, the company delivers 41 performances at parks throughout San Pedro. Because of the continuing national health crisis, this year the company will present 6 performances of each play, all at Point Fermin Park.

