Sean P. Breen's NEXT TIME Musical to Play SF Playground's 2026 Free Play Festival
Sean P. Breen's musical features cast members Michael DeMartini, Thadeus Gonzalez, and Danielle Woods, directed by Brandon Joseph.
'Next Time,' an original musical by Sean P. Breen, directed by Brandon Joseph will have three performances as part of the SF Playground's 2026 Free Play Festival in August 2026. Performances will run Sunday, August 9, 4PM; Monday, August 10, 8PM; Saturday, August 15, 12PM.
"Next Time" takes place in a barbershop and at a vocal competition in Landstowne, Pennsylvania, in 1990, with a flashback to 1979. What if you only got one chance—and didn't take it? In a barbershop on the corner of memory and possibility, a barber, his twin sister, and customers with voices full of longing stand at the edge of everything they've been afraid to want.
The cast of 'Next Time' will feature Michael DeMartini, Thadeus Gonzalez, Alex Iacobucci, Malena Lubbert, Tim Lynch, Varsha Raghavan, and Danielle Woods.
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