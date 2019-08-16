Santa Cruz Shakespeare's Fringe Presents THE TWO NOBLE KINGSMEN

Santa Cruz Shakespeare continues the tradition of showcasing the season's intern acting company with its celebratory Fringe production. The 2019 Fringe presents The Two Noble Kinsmen, a world premiere adaptation of Shakespeare's believed to be last play and, possible collaboration with Jacobean tragedian John Fletcher.

The Two Noble Kinsmen is directed by Dash Waterbury featuring an all intern cast and production crew.

Friendship, rivalry, and reconciliation take center stage in this adaptation of Chaucer's The Knight's Tale. Two best friends fall in love with the same woman, exposing the adventures and absurdity of love at first sight.

The Noble Kinsmen opens Wednesday, August 21, with two additional shows on Tuesday, August 27, and Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at 7:30pm with performances at The Grove in DeLaveaga Park.

Artistic Director Mike Ryan frames the season by saying, "The plays of our 2019 Season celebrate the rare and precious gift of second chances. From slapstick to high drama, mistaken identity to personal discovery, SCS will enthrall audiences with stories that lead us towards hope."

The Grove in DeLaveaga Park, 501 Upper Park Rd, Santa Cruz, CA. Online: www.santacruzshakespeare.org/ticket, by Phone: 831-­a??460-6399.





Related Articles Shows View More San Francisco Stories

More Hot Stories For You