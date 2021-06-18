Santa Clara Proposed Budget Cuts Grants to Several Arts Organizations

A new proposed budget for Santa Clara axes around $15,000 in grants for arts organizations, including the Santa Clara Ballet, Santa Clara Chorale and Santa Clara Players, The Silicon Valley Voice reports.

The City didn't advise the Ballet and the Players about the cuts, leaving them to find out on their own.

These cuts may force the ballet to shut down its annual performance of The Nutcracker, for the first time in 45 years. The ballet's grant has been cut by two-thirds in recent years, and last year's grant only covered the cost of the Nutcracker performance at the Betty Hangs Theater in the Santa Clara Convention Center.

The company also lost the lease on its studio this year, and was given two month's notice to leave its home of 45 years.

When asked to comment on the cutting of the arts grants, the City replied in a statement: "The proposed budget aligns to strategic priorities set by the Council," in response to the proposed Junior Theatre cuts. The other arts grants that were cut weren't mentioned.

"The City can continue to offer residents a broad range of arts programming," the statement continues, "that includes music, dance, singing, painting, acting, musical theater classes and performance opportunities through the City's [the Recreation Center's] annual Nutcracker performances that serve broader audiences at a lower cost to the City."

Read more on The Silicon Valley Voice.