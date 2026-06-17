San Francisco's Oasis to Re-Open as Queer Arts Nonprofit in SoMa

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Oasis, the glittering beacon of queer performance in San Francisco's SoMa district, has been undergoing a transformation and is preparing to re-open its doors on July 17, 2026 with a spectacular re-opening celebration, “The Grand Reveal.” This event marks the beginning of a bold new era for one of San Francisco's most iconic nightlife and performance destinations. A complete lineup of opening week events, plus programming for 2026, will be announced in a forthcoming press release and teased across Oasis' social media channels in the coming weeks.

This new chapter for Oasis will further cement the venue as a home for queer arts – including drag, cabaret, nightlife, theater, music, film, visual arts, and bold live performing arts – while continuing to bring artists and audiences together in meaningful ways. It will also enable the venue to expand its existing programs, and introduce new ones, creating more opportunities for both emerging and established queer and BIPOC artists.

“It is an absolute privilege and delight to welcome our artists, patrons, and community back home to Oasis,” said Founder and Artistic Director D'Arcy Drollinger. “They are the reason Oasis became this glittering, joy-soaked piece of San Francisco magic. As this city keeps reinventing itself, Oasis stands as proof that a thriving, creative LGBTQ+ arts scene isn't just nice to have, it's essential to this city's soul.”

Adds Drollinger: “As we reopen, Oasis Arts is stepping fully into its role as an arts nonprofit and performing arts venue, here to serve and support the long-term sustainability and future growth of our queer creative ecosystem. To that end, I'm excited to be joined by Greg Sottolano as our new Executive Director, while I continue to focus on our artistic and creative programming.”

“Through this transformation, the heart and spirit of Oasis remain exactly what artists and audiences have always loved — joyful, innovative, sexy…and unapologetically San Francisco,” said Oasis Arts Executive Director Greg Sottolano. “Our re-opening is a reminder that the San Francisco Bay Area has always been, and will always be, an essential home, and source of inspiration, for the queer community. Oasis Arts is immeasurably thankful to the Stevens Family for their monumental financial gift, and all of our donors for the opportunity to continue to build this legacy.”

“The reopening of Oasis is a celebration of the spirit that makes San Francisco special,” said Mayor Daniel Lurie. “Drag is an essential part of our city's culture, and I'm proud to congratulate D'Arcy, San Francisco's first Drag Laureate, on this incredible milestone. Places like Oasis create spaces where people can find joy, build community, and express themselves freely. San Francisco will keep supporting the artists, performers, and cultural institutions that make our city a welcoming place for everyone.”

In preparation for its re-opening, Oasis has been redesigning the space to enhance both the audience and artist experience while preserving the venue's signature atmosphere and fierce energy. Patrons of cabarets, community events, and nightlife performances alike can expect an even more immersive experience designed to surprise and delight audiences. Sneak peeks of the new experience will be featured in upcoming social media posts.

Since opening on New Year's Eve in 2014, Oasis has become an internationally recognized destination for queer entertainment, hosting thousands of performances ranging from drag spectacles and immersive theater to live music, comedy, and community gatherings. The venue has also served as a launching pad for countless artists while providing an essential cultural home for LGBTQ+ audiences in the Bay Area and beyond.

To purchase tickets for the re-opening weekend festivities and learn more about upcoming events, visit sfoasis.com. For more information and to donate to Oasis Arts, visit oasisartsinc.org.

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