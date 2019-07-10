San Francisco's African-American Shakespeare Company Announces Its 25th Anniversary Season

The African-American Shakespeare Company begins its 25th season with an ambitious and varied slate of programming. Established in 1994 by professional theater artists from The American Conservatory Theatre as an alternative to the "Color Blind Casting" initiative that began in the early 90s, the company flourished by bringing its artists rich cultural heritage to the fore.

Since then it has produced 60 plays including 23 by Shakespeare-with some plays produced 2 & 3 times-along with a number of other classics such as Jitney by August Wilson, Tennessee Williams's Streetcar Named Desire and George C Wolfe's The Colored Museum.



Othello

By William Shakespeare

Directed by:Carl Jordan

Dates:October 12th- October 27

Location:Marine's Memorial

AASC Artistic director L. Peter Callender makes his debut in Othello. Directed by Carl Jordan, thisproduction will be set in a contemporary milieu that places an emphasis on Othello as "the other"-an outsider who grew up in Africa attempting to balance his Muslim background against the Christian society he is marrying into.



Cinderella

Directed by:Sherri Young

Dates:December 20 - 22

Location:Herbst Theatre

This beloved annual holiday treat-which has sold out each of the past 4 years-is a timeless tale, brought to whimsical, magical life in an uplifting re-telling of the classic fairytale, featuring all of the pageantry, hilarity, and charm of the original, but with a decidedly soulful twist. Not to mention a very hands on Fairy Godmother.



One-Short Sighted Black Woman vs. Mammy Louise and Safreeta Mae

by Karani Marcia Leslie

Directed by:Sherri Young

Dates:February15th - February 29

Location:Taube Atrium

This satirical play by Karani Marcia Leslie is set up as a mock trial of black female identity-specifically the jovial, asexual and servile "mammy," along with the hyper-sexualized Jezebel-like "Safreeta Mae" stereotypes, which the main character charges, are actually based on television, advertising and the movies, not reality. And it is these stereotypes that have impeded her success in making it up the entertainment industry's corporate ladder. Interestingly, the playwright herself was an editor and staff writer for CBS, NBC and Fox, with credits that also include The Cosby Showand Parenthood.



Private Lives

By Noel Coward

Directed by:Clay David

Location:Marine's Memorial

Dates:April 9 - April 26th

The bright and shining wit and comedy of Coward's 1930 comedy of manners tells the story of a divorced couple who come to realize that though they both just remarried younger spouses, they've somehow booked into the same hotel for their respective honeymoons! And in fact, are sharing a terrace. A who's who of theater and film stars have played the roles over the years-including Lawrence Olivier, Maggie Smith, Richard Burton and Elizabeth Taylor- and the African-American Shakespeare Company is thrilled to be giving it a go!





