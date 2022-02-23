San Francisco State School Of Theatre and Dance Presents University Dance Theatre 2022: New Choreography Showcase

Guest choreographer Karen Luu, SF State Dance alumna and artistic director of LUU Dance Collective, creates new work, with music by Kendrick Lamar, tackling burdens the U.S. government has bestowed upon the youth, specifically black lives. Her piece (in)justice investigates how the system affects everyone differently and finds how one's inner voice demands justice while experiencing inequity.

Nationally and internationally acclaimed dance faculty choreographers Wendy Diamond, ArVejon Jones, and Ray Tadio will also present new works. Diamond's piece, set to music by Jimi Hendrix and Curtis Mayfield, is a moving tribute to Terry Sendgraff, creative visionary, choreographer, mentor, and friend. Tadio's inspiration is 1990s dance music icon Kristine W., touching on the individual's search for living and the organic. With music by Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah, Nicholas Britell, and Kamaal Williams, Jones creates narrative of how one reacts during turbulent times. A defining moment to reveal the protagonist's true nature, he confirms the act of kindness as strength to all involved.

University Dance Theatre 2022 comprises an ensemble of 13 student dancers in this exciting new choreography showcase. The San Francisco State University School of Theatre & Dance is the fertile ground in which dance and theatre students of the 21st century thrive-led by a faculty of distinguished artists, scholars and teachers. SFSU students are exposed to the practical skills, knowledge, compassion and spirit of artistic inquiry that lead to the creation of collaborative, resonant, viable art. SFSU is a community partner with the vibrant Bay Area theatre and dance community, offering its students opportunities to work and grow both at the university and within the local art community.

When: Fri. April 1, 7:00PM; Saturday, April 2, 2:00 & 7:00PM; April 3, 7:00PM

Where: The Little Theatre, Creative Arts Building, San Francisco State University, 1600 Holloway

Ticketing: $5

Advance Ticket link: https://sfsu.simpletix.com/e/100064

School of Theatre and Dance: theatredance.sfsu.edu