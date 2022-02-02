San Francisco State School Of Theatre And Dance Presents A NICE INDIAN BOY By Madhuri Shekar

The San Francisco State School of Theatre and Dance opens back to in-person performances with a production of Madhuri Shekar's Bollywood-inspired, queer romantic comedy A Nice Indian Boy. The performances will be held in the school's intimate black box theatre space- The Lab-on Friday, March 11 and Monday-Friday, March 13-18 at 6:00 pm.

Naveen Gavaskar just wants a traditional Indian marriage to a nice Indian boy. While his parents are trying to wrap their heads around this strange idea, his older sister returns home and drops a bombshell of her own. A comedy about love and marriage today-gay or straight, arranged or not.

Set in Silicon Valley, A Nice Indian Boy navigates the cultural and emotional divide between a pair of first-generation siblings, and their more conventionally-minded parents. Exploring themes of inter-racial and queer relationships, family dynamics, and personal identity, A Nice Indian Boy offers a tender but humorous look at a thoroughly modern romance struggling to define itself through a traditional lens. Directed by Sukanya Chakrabarti.

Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test will be required to attend. Masks are required in all indoor spaces at San Francisco State University, including in the theatre. Performers will be unmasked. This information may be updated by the organizers closer to the event.

Advance Ticket link: sfsu.simpletix.com

School of Theatre and Dance: theatredance.sfsu.edu