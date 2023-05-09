San Francisco Shakespeare Festival Presents CYMBELINE

Performances begin July 22.
San Francisco Shakespeare Festival has announced that its 41st season of Free Shakespeare in the Park will present Cymbeline. Believed to be one of Shakespeare's final plays, Cymbeline is widely considered one of his greatest achievements, depicting powerful emotions in a fairy tale setting that concludes with inventive scenes of revelation and joyful reconciliation.
As previously announced, Maryssa Wanlass will direct this epic tale. They are a long-time resident artist of the festival, and have appeared on the SF Shakes' stage in roles such as Hermione in The Winter's Tale, Jaques in As You Like It, and Dionyza in our episodic Pericles.
Nathaniel Andalis* (Iachimo, Cloten), Ron Chapman* (Cymbeline), Shakoria Davis (Imogen), Brian Herndon* (Musician 1), William Rogue (Belarius, Jove), and Ben Chau-Chiu (Understudy for Musician 1, Iachimo, and Belarius) return to the Free Shakes stage for this production.
Making their Free Shakespeare in the Park debut are Deanalís Arocho Resto* (Posthumus), Catherine Luedtke* (Queen), Elizabeth Jones (Pisanio), Misa Malone (Musician 2), Mayou Roffé (Caius Lucius), and Julien Gussman (Understudy for Musician 2, Posthumus, Caius Lucius).
The creative team includes Vanessa Dalpiaz, Assistant Director; Min Kahng, Music Composer; Murph Elyria, Sound Designer and Technician; Neal Ormond, Technical Director, Graphic, Web, and Scenic Designer; and Sydney Schwindt, Fight Choreographer; (props and costume designers are TBD.) The production team includes Pratiksha Shah, Production Manager; Lee Garber-Patel, Wardrobe Supervisor; Fran Astorga, Master Carpenter; Gabriella Howell, Deck Manager; Rachel Katin, Lead Sound Technician; and Rachel Bratt, Hospitality Manager.
As always, no tickets or reservations are needed to attend the shows. All are invited to bring family and friends to enjoy professional theater in a beautiful park environment. The show is suitable for all ages and runs 90 minutes without an intermission.
Cymbeline tells the story of an ancient British king (Cymbeline) who is married to a wicked queen. The king's daughter, Imogen, has outraged her father by secretly marrying Posthumus who is subsequently banished. Posthumus makes a foolish wager about Imogen's faithfulness and is duped, resulting in misguided slander and jealousy. After a series of unimaginable misadventures, an inventive finale of revelation and reconciliation closes the play.
*denotes member of Actors' Equity Association
41st annual production of Free Shakespeare in the Park: Cymbeline
Cupertino: Memorial Park Amphitheater, Stevens Creek Blvd and Mary Ave
Redwood City: Red Morton Community Park, Vera Ave and Valota Rd
San Francisco: McLaren Park, Jerry Garcia Amphitheater
A close-captioned recording of the performance will be made available via the Festival's Youtube Channel, date TBA
Admission is free. For more information call the San Francisco Shakespeare Festival at 415-558-0888 or visit www.sfshakes.org
|BY GEORGES! A Day in the Life of the Legendary Chevalier
MVCPA Mainstage (5/20-5/21)
|Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812
San Jose Playhouse (4/22-5/28)
|The River Bride
City Lights Theater Company (5/18-6/11)
|The Full Monty
Transcendence Theatre Company (7/28-8/20)
|Tosca
Cinnabar Theater (6/09-6/25)
|Live At the Orinda - 2022-2023 Concert Season
Orinda Theatre (10/16-5/21)
|Shipwrecked! An Entertainment
Cinnabar Theater (4/12-4/28)
|The Evolution of Hip Hop Dance
The American Theater Company (1/01-12/31)
|Adventures with Alice
We Players (4/27-5/20)
|Dance Series 2
Yerba Buena Center for the Arts (5/05-5/14)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW