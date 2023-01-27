San Francisco SPCA Kicks Off 155th Anniversary With Community Open House And Adoption Event

San Francisco SPCA kicks off its year-long 155th anniversary celebrations with Be Mine Furever, a special Community Open House and Adoption Event on Saturday, January 28, from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. at its Adoption Center (250 Florida Street, San Francisco).

As the SF SPCA celebrates 155 years of innovations in animal welfare, Be Mine Furever will feature Valentine's activities including the opportunity to color a valentine for a shelter animal, a bake sale, a photo station, and behavior tips and tricks. Guests can attend for free.



As part of the celebration, all adult animals (5+ months) will be free to adopt January 28 - 31, with a goal to find homes for 155 animals during the promotional period. To view adoptable animals, visit sfspca.org/adopt.



"As we celebrate the milestone of the SF SPCA's 155th anniversary, we are proud to be working to remove barriers so that veterinary care is more accessible," said Dr. Jennifer Scarlett, SF SPCA CEO. "We want to ensure every companion animal has access to quality medical care, compassionate shelter, and a loving home, and we are eagerly working toward our goal of impacting millions of animals' lives. This open house event invites the community to learn more about the SF SPCA and play a role in our lifesaving work."



Through the SF SPCA's expansion of its community medicine programs, shelter partnerships, and advocacy, it has increased its reach of supporting animals across the state. Working regularly with shelters in the Central Valley, the SF SPCA has extended its resources to provide the necessary care and help place cats and dogs in loving homes. As part of the California Humane Animal Transfer Team, which launched in 2018, the SF SPCA has been working with four Central Valley shelters to transfer animals to the Bay Area. More than 10,000 animals have been transported to the SF SPCA and found loving new homes as a result of this partnership.



"Many of the animals that we transfer from our Central Valley partners require non-routine medical or behavioral care," said Lisa Feder, SF SPCA Chief of Rescue and Welfare. "Because we have a Shelter Medicine team and full-service hospital on our campus, we are able to provide these animals with the care they need so they can find loving homes."



The SF SPCA's impact continues to grow, as each year it facilitates more than 4,400 adoptions and helps more than 36,000 clients at its hospital. In addition, last year the SF SPCA provided more than $1 million in veterinary financial assistance and helped more than 3,200 animals at its mobile vaccine clinics.



For more information, visit sfspca.org.