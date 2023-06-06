San Francisco SPCA Hosts HOPPY TAILS at Harmonic Brewing Next Month

The event is  on Sunday, July 30 from 1 – 4 p.m. 

By: Jun. 06, 2023

San Francisco SPCA Hosts HOPPY TAILS at Harmonic Brewing Next Month

The San Francisco SPCA invites all SF SPCA animal adopters and animal lovers to Hoppy Tails with the San Francisco SPCA at Harmonic Brewing on Sunday, July 30 from 1 – 4 p.m. 

Guests are invited to bring their furry companions for a fun afternoon of community and brews at Harmonic Brewing Dogpatch (1050 26th St, 94107). In honor of the SF SPCA's 155th Anniversary, Hoppy Tails will celebrate the bonds that form between pets and their humans. This special meet-up will be a unique opportunity to connect with SF SPCA adoptees from years ago, new pet parents, foster parents, and prospective adopters. Harmonic will be making a donation to support the SF SPCA, helping to provide access to veterinary care for all companion animals. Registration is free on Eventbrite. Those who RSVP with their adoption story will receive a SF SPCA pin.

SF SPCA Adopters are encouraged to arrive early with a photo of their pet, as the first 24 SF shelter alumni companions to arrive will receive a 8x8” portrait, created on-site by Bay Area artists Jennifer Linderman and Rami Kingsley Doyle. Food trucks will offer lunch options, while all attendees will receive a SF SPCA pet bandana, and will be invited to participate in the onsite raffle. Prospective adopters will have the chance to speak with the SF SPCA Adoptions Team and receive a special adoptions offer.



