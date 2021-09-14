San Francisco Playhouse and the San Francisco Mime Troupe Announce Casting for THE GREAT KHAN

San Francisco Playhouse and the San Francisco Mime Troupe announced casting for The Great Khan by Michael Gene Sullivan, directed by Darryl V. Jones. The play, a National New Play Network Rolling World Premiere, is co-produced by San Francisco Playhouse and the San Francisco Mime Troupe and presented at the Playhouse's Mainstage at 450 Post Street.



The cast features Velina Brown*, Jamella Cross*, Leon Jones, Kina Kantor*, Adam KuveNiemann, and Brian Rivera*.



"As we searched the world for a play to open our 19th Season that would look unblinking into the face of racism and shed light on the maelstrom of our splintered nation, we needed look no further than Bay Area legend Michael Gene Sullivan," said Bill English, Artistic Director. "That he embraces such troubling issues by taking us on an odyssey across millennia with wit and laughter, feels like a miracle we desperately need."



"I wanted to write a drama about growing up Black in a 'Land of the Free' founded by slaveowners, but I also wanted to write a comedy about someone struggling to squeeze into a stereotypical mold created by those that hate them," said playwright Michael Gene Sullivan. "Luckily Genghis Khan showed up to save me."



Jayden, an African American teenager, just wants to be his game-playing, nerdy self. But after he saves a girl, Ant, from a sexual assault, he and his mother are forced to move to keep him safe from the boys who attacked her. While Jayden debates with himself if he should toughen up, Ant tries to reject the tough Black girl persona she has adopted. Both are trying to figure out how to define themselves in a culture that insists on seeing them as forever dangerous. Oh, and then Genghis Khan shows up.



In-person tickets ($15 - $100) are now available. Tickets for the on-demand video stream ($15 - $100) will be valid throughout the show's run. Learn more at www.sfmt.org.