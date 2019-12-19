San Francisco Playhouse Presents BORN IN EAST BERLIN

San Francisco Playhouse announced casting for the second production of their 2019/2020 Sandbox Series of World Premieres: Born in East Berlin, written by Rogelio Martinez. Margarett Perry will direct the world premiere production, presented at The Creativity Theater.



In 1988, Bruce Springsteen played a legendary concert in East Germany and 300,000 people showed up. Born in East Berlin explores the ultimate juxtaposition between the freedom of a rock concert and the captivity of an oppressive government during the time of a great historical and cultural shift. Who will succeed and who will fail when the end of the Cold War backs up against the force of American rock and roll?



"Even though Born in East Berlin is set in a very distinct historical time period, it is not a history play, but more a play about today," said Bill English, Artistic Director. "In this era where privacy concerns are mounting, where facial recognition is posing a huge risk to people's privacies, it's good to reflect on another time and place. East Berlin. Behind the wall. And a regime known for its capacity for collecting data on their citizens, colliding with their personal freedom."



The cast of Born in East Berlin features Lauren Hart*, Patrick Andrew Jones*, Isabel Langen, Ash Malloy*, Griffin O'Connor, Christopher Reber*, and Wera von Wulfen.



San Francisco Playhouse's production of Born in East Berlin is made possible by executive producers Cynthia and David Bogolub; producers Loni and Bob Dantzler, Keith Goldstein and Donna Warrington; and associate producer Anne Maxwell.



*Member of Actors' Equity Association, the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers.





