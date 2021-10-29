Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

San Francisco Opera's Department Of Diversity, Equity And Community Offers November Interactive Conversations

Each live, 75-minute Opera Aficionado discussion offers music lovers around the world online access to scholarly talks.

Oct. 29, 2021  

San Francisco Opera's Department of Diversity, Equity and Community has announced new Opera Aficionado online discussions in November on the topic of composers who, perhaps to the surprise of music fans, did not compose an opera.

The sessions focus on the careers of composers Johann Sebastian Bach (November 7) and Florence Price (November 14) and those who focused on lieder (art song), such as Johannes Brahms, Gustav Mahler and Clara Schumann (November 21).

Each live, 75-minute Opera Aficionado discussion offers music lovers around the world online access to scholarly talks and an opportunity to dialogue with fellow opera enthusiasts and special guests. Speakers in November are San Francisco Opera Dramaturg Emeritus Kip Cranna, musicologist Laura Prichard and Opera Aficionado host Cole Thomason-Redus.

For tickets and more information, visit sfopera.com/aficionado


