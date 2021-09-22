San Francisco Opera's Department Of Diversity, Equity And Community Offers Interactive Conversations About Giuseppe Verdi in October

San Francisco Opera's Department of Diversity, Equity and Community (DEC) has announced new Opera Aficionado online discussions in October focused on the life and work of Italian opera composer Giuseppe Verdi.

Topics for the Zoom discussion series include Verdi's early life; one of the composer's most popular masterpieces, Rigoletto; favorite musical moments from his body of work and the Verdi's gift for writing for the human voice.

The live, 75-minute Opera Aficionado discussions offer music lovers around the world a front-row seat to scholarly talks and an opportunity to dialogue with fellow opera enthusiasts and special guests. Speakers in October are San Francisco Opera Dramaturg Emeritus Kip Cranna, professors Robert Hartwell and Alexandra Amati and Opera Aficionado host Cole Thomason-Redus.

For tickets and more information, visit sfopera.com/aficionado