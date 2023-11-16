San Francisco Opera Presents Two Concerts In December To Conclude Fall Season

Chorus Director John Keene conducts and Associate Chorus Master Fabrizio Corona provides support at the keyboard for this evening of a cappella and choral works.

By: Nov. 16, 2023

POPULAR

Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 1 Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
Jon Batiste Announces New Tour Dates; 'Uneasy Tour: Purifying the Airwaves for the People' Photo 2 Jon Batiste Announces New Tour Dates For 2024
Tony Shalhoub Joins 20th Annual Arab American Comedy Festival at Town Hall Photo 3 Tony Shalhoub Joins 20th Annual Arab American Comedy Festival at Town Hall
Photos: First Look at Jinkx Monsoon and BenDeLaCreme in THE JINKX & DELA HOLIDAY SHOW Photo 4 Photos: First Look at Jinkx Monsoon and BenDeLaCreme in THE JINKX & DELA HOLIDAY SHOW

San Francisco Opera Presents Two Concerts In December To Conclude Fall Season

San Francisco Opera Presents Two Concerts In December To Conclude Fall Season

San Francisco Opera presents the acclaimed San Francisco Opera Chorus in concert at the intimate Dianne and Tad Taube Atrium Theater on the fourth floor of the Veterans Building on Friday, December 8. Chorus Director John Keene conducts and Associate Chorus Master Fabrizio Corona provides support at the keyboard for this evening of a cappella and accompanied choral works.

The 75-minute program features selections from the concert, sacred and opera repertoires, including music by Clara Schumann, Fanny Mendelssohn Hensel, Lili Boulanger and Florence Price along with works by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Gabriel Fauré and Stephen Paulus.

Tickets for San Francisco Opera Chorus in Concert are $42. Seating is general admission. For tickets, visit sfopera.com, the San Francisco Opera Box Office at 301 Van Ness Avenue or call (415) 864-3330. Additional information can be found at sfopera.com/chorusinconcert.




RELATED STORIES - San Francisco / Bay Area

1
AASCs CINDERELLA Returns With An Interactive Twist For 2023 Photo
AASC's CINDERELLA Returns With An Interactive Twist For 2023

 The African-American Shakespeare Company's annual holiday offering Cinderella turns 21 this year with the original director and company founder Sherri Young returning taking the reins for the first time since 2019. 

2
San Francisco Opera Guild Hosts AN EVENING ON THE STAGE Benefit Photo
San Francisco Opera Guild Hosts AN EVENING ON THE STAGE Benefit

San Francisco Opera Guild's An Evening on the Stage gala dinner honors Karen J. Kubin and Mary and Bill Poland on Tuesday, November 28 at the War Memorial Opera House.

3
SESAME STREET LIVE! SAY HELLO Comes to San Francisco in 2024 Photo
SESAME STREET LIVE! SAY HELLO Comes to San Francisco in 2024

A new live show, Sesame Street Live! Say Hello comes to San Francisco next year! The live show will bring the beloved characters from the iconic Sesame Street to life in a brand-new interactive production that will tour the U.S. and Canada beginning April 2024, with a stop at San Francisco's Curran Theater (445 Curran St.) on June 7 & 8, 2024.   

4
Multisensory Performance of PROMETHEUS Comes to San Francisco in March Photo
Multisensory Performance of PROMETHEUS Comes to San Francisco in March

The San Francisco Symphony and Cartier have announced a multisensory performance of Alexander Scriabin’s Prometheus, The Poem of Fire, March 1–3, 2024 at Davies Symphony Hall in San Francisco.  

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch Highlights from SPAMALOT on Broadway Video
Watch Highlights from SPAMALOT on Broadway
Hannah Waddingham & TED LASSO Co-Star Perform 'Merry Little Christmas' Video
Hannah Waddingham & TED LASSO Co-Star Perform 'Merry Little Christmas'
Old Friends Lonny Price & Jim Walton Reunite to Celebrate MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Video
Old Friends Lonny Price & Jim Walton Reunite to Celebrate MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
View all Videos

San Francisco / Bay Area SHOWS
King Liz in San Francisco / Bay Area King Liz
City Lights Theater Company (3/21-4/21)
RUTHLESS! in San Francisco / Bay Area RUTHLESS!
New Conservatory Theatre Center (12/01-1/07)
Bulrusher in San Francisco / Bay Area Bulrusher
Berkeley Repertory Theatre (10/27-12/03)
The Nutcracker in San Francisco / Bay Area The Nutcracker
Center for Performing Arts (12/08-12/10)VIDEOS
Falsettos in San Francisco / Bay Area Falsettos
The Gateway Theatre (2/29-3/17)
Fanny Ara: Lilith in San Francisco / Bay Area Fanny Ara: Lilith
ODC Theater (2/23-2/25)
Bay Phil Presents A Holiday Spectacular! in San Francisco / Bay Area Bay Phil Presents A Holiday Spectacular!
Chabot College Performing Arts Center (12/17-12/17)
Nutcracker! Magical Christmas Ballet in San Francisco / Bay Area Nutcracker! Magical Christmas Ballet
Golden Gate Theatre (12/19-12/19)
Sondheim on Sondheim in San Francisco / Bay Area Sondheim on Sondheim
Guggenheim Entertainment at 3Below (11/25-12/17)
Degenerate Art Ensemble: Skeleton Flower in San Francisco / Bay Area Degenerate Art Ensemble: Skeleton Flower
ODC Theater (3/15-3/17)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You