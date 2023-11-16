San Francisco Opera Presents Two Concerts In December To Conclude Fall Season

Chorus Director John Keene conducts and Associate Chorus Master Fabrizio Corona provides support at the keyboard for this evening of a cappella and choral works.
POPULAR
San Francisco Opera presents the acclaimed San Francisco Opera Chorus in concert at the intimate Dianne and Tad Taube Atrium Theater on the fourth floor of the Veterans Building on Friday, December 8. Chorus Director John Keene conducts and Associate Chorus Master Fabrizio Corona provides support at the keyboard for this evening of a cappella and accompanied choral works.
The 75-minute program features selections from the concert, sacred and opera repertoires, including music by Clara Schumann, Fanny Mendelssohn Hensel, Lili Boulanger and Florence Price along with works by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Gabriel Fauré and Stephen Paulus.
Tickets for San Francisco Opera Chorus in Concert are $42. Seating is general admission. For tickets, visit sfopera.com, the San Francisco Opera Box Office at 301 Van Ness Avenue or call (415) 864-3330. Additional information can be found at sfopera.com/chorusinconcert.
Videos
|King Liz
City Lights Theater Company (3/21-4/21)
|RUTHLESS!
New Conservatory Theatre Center (12/01-1/07)
|Bulrusher
Berkeley Repertory Theatre (10/27-12/03)
|The Nutcracker
Center for Performing Arts (12/08-12/10)VIDEOS
|Falsettos
The Gateway Theatre (2/29-3/17)
|Fanny Ara: Lilith
ODC Theater (2/23-2/25)
|Bay Phil Presents A Holiday Spectacular!
Chabot College Performing Arts Center (12/17-12/17)
|Nutcracker! Magical Christmas Ballet
Golden Gate Theatre (12/19-12/19)
|Sondheim on Sondheim
Guggenheim Entertainment at 3Below (11/25-12/17)
|Degenerate Art Ensemble: Skeleton Flower
ODC Theater (3/15-3/17)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You